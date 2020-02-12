Forget relegation.

It was this match that confirmed that St Johnstone can now worry about the battle to be in the top six rather than the battle to stay in the division.

Callum Hendry improved his rapidly growing reputation with another goal, his seventh of the season, to put Tommy Wright’s team in the lead.

Hendry’s sweet strike in the first half was quickly canceled by the arrival of Christopher Long, of whom Zander Clark made a mess.

But it was Chris Kane’s night.

Deeply affected by overtime, the replacement was assaulted by his teammates after finishing at close range to give Saints the victory.

The gap with Hearts is now 12 points and Hamilton 11. On the McDiarmid Park side, the pressure is cut.

Wright made a change to his starting line-up after the weekend’s Cup victory at Ayr. Stevie May fell on the bench and was replaced by Jason Holt, which means it was a 4-5-1 formation, with Hendry the only striker.

For Motherwell, the ex-Saint Tony Watt was on the bench.

It was a slow start of the match by the local team and “I appreciated the territorial advantage at the start.

After seven minutes, Callum Booth misjudged a diagonal ball over his head, which allowed Rolando Aarons to pass in front of him in the box. His angle shot had the power to bother Clark but not management.

Christopher Long was the next man to try his luck, this time in a more central and remote area. He got closer to the target than his teammate but still could not find the target.

The Saints’ first opportunity came at 11 minutes when Holt drilled a cross in the danger zone from the left. Drey Wright had a good pass past his marker just outside the six yard box but couldn’t keep his volley down.

Motherwell is not the type of team you would expect to be caught by a long goaltender punt, but it almost happened when David Wotherspoon found himself on the wrong side of Declan Gallagher and it was only the rebound of the ball that gave the central defender time to recover and return to his own goalkeeper.

The Saints were in the lead after 27 minutes thanks to a combination of a self-inflicted injury from Motherwell’s defense and a first-class finish from Hendry.

The Steelmen returned the ball to their own box and after formatted center forward attempted a pass to Wright, he had a good break when he recovered from a defender’s leg. There was nothing lucky in the low and well-hit shot just inside the box that beat Mark Gillespie.

But the advance only lasted five minutes.

After Kerr made a final tackle on Allan Campbell, the ball went back to Long, whose shot slightly deflected Liam Craig. It was enough to delay Clark’s reaction time. He belatedly threw an unconvincing right hand which only brought the ball back to the post.

Even then, he seemed to cross the line in slow motion as Clark desperately and futilely tried to go back and keep him away.

In no time, Motherwell had the chance to continue their equalizer with another goal when a long throw was not processed. Jermaine Hylton’s shot in the eight-meter turn was right next to Clark’s right post.

However, it was not one-way traffic at the approach of halftime.

When Holt sent a pass past goal, Hendry was a few inches from finishing it at the back post.

Wright made no changes at the break, but was forced to make a seven-minute run after Craig hobbled and was replaced by Matt Butcher, who signed the loan in January.

The second half was slow, with the Saints gradually taking control.

Just before the time, Ali McCann did well to head towards a center for Anthony Ralston, but he was well marked and could not keep it.

Then the other side back, Callum Booth, succeeded in whipping a dangerous near post crossing encountered by Hendry. His effort was largely diverted to a corner that yielded nothing.

Watt was introduced in 64 minutes, replacing Long.

Saints kept pushing for the next goal and Wright did well to hold the ball then release Ralston on the overlap. You couldn’t blame the delivery of the Celtic loaned in the six-meter zone and Liam Grimshaw perfectly timed a tackle to deny Wotherspoon a tap-in at the back post.

The men of Perth were getting closer and closer.

In the 70th minute, a volley by Hendry broke a defender from Motherwell who knew little about it and when the ball came back into the box, Kerr’s head hit the outside of the post.

Hendry had been superb all evening but at 75 minutes, Wright opted for new front legs, with Kane replacing him.

The Saints’ chances of finding a late winner were helped by Motherwell’s replacement Christy Manzinga, getting a second yellow card for a glaring dip in the box with eight minutes left.

In the downtime, with almost the last kick in the match, the 10 men were beaten when Kane hid a center from Kerr from the right to secure a spectacular and deserved victory.