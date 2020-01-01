advertisement

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth recently launched a penthouse at Beekman Residences for $ 12.49 million ($ 17.74 million), the New York Post said.

While the Avengers star mainly lives in Byron Bay with his wife, Spanish actress Elsa Pataky and their three children, the family is still looking for a pied-à-terre in the Big Apple.

media_cameraElsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth. The couple live mostly in Bryon Bay, but Hemsworth looked at a penthouse for sale in the New York financial district. Image: AP

advertisement

The 3554-square-meter penthouse at 5 Beekman St. in the Lower Manhattan financial district, designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen, has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The building’s amenities include a private dining room with a cooking table, a catering kitchen, a media room with a wet bar, and a roof terrace with BBQ and dining areas.

media_cameraA penthouse for sale on Beekman Place, New York City. Image: Douglas Ellimanmedia_cameraChris Hemsworth reportedly looked at the block and asked for a price of $ 12.49 million. Picture: Douglas Elliman

There’s also a gym, treatment rooms, and personal trainer options.

Housekeeping and fresh flower delivery services are available, as well as room service from celebrity chef Tom Colicchio’s Temple Court restaurant, located at the Beekman Hotel at the foot of the building.

media_cameraThe Beekman Place Penthouse has three bedrooms and four bathrooms as well as a kitchen. Image: Douglas Ellimanmedia_cameraChris Hemsworth and Co. will be at the top of the world with this penthouse in the financial district. Picture: Douglas Eliman

The listing broker is Douglas Elliman.

The 36-year-old Hemsworth is said to have almost completed his environmentally friendly $ 20 million villa in Byron Bay.

Most recently he was seen with his brother Liam on an urban surfing expedition in Tullamarine, Victoria.

media_cameraChris and Liam Hemsworth surf at URBNSURF in Tullamarine. Image: URBNSURF

According to Forbes, the Thor star earned an estimated $ 76 million in 2019.

This story first appeared in the New York Post and will be republished with permission.

Originally released as a hammer, Thor’s path for NYC-Pad could fall

,

advertisement