advertisement

He might be about to move into his mega-estate in Byron Bay, but that didn’t stop Australian actor Chris Hemsworth from adding another property to his portfolio.

The 36-year-old recently tested a penthouse in Beekman Residences that is on the market for AUD 18 million (USD 12.49 million), according to NY Post.

advertisement

RELATED: Hemsworths Expands Its Byron Bay Stake With A $ 4.25 Million Purchase

Hemsworth’s mega-villa is almost complete

While the “Avengers” star mainly lives in Byron Bay – with his wife, Spanish actress Elsa Pataky and their three children – the family is still looking for a plot of land on American soil for occasional use in the Big Apple.

The spacious 312 m² penthouse in the Manhattan financial district, designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen, has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The building’s amenities include a private dining room with a cooking table, a catering kitchen, a media room with a wet bar, and a roof terrace with BBQ and dining areas.

There’s also a gym, treatment rooms, and personal trainer options.

Housekeeping and fresh flower delivery services are available, as well as room service from Tom Colicchio’s Temple Court restaurant, located at the Beekman Hotel at the foot of the building.

It’s likely to be a Happy New Year for the Hemsworth clan, which is preparing to move to its new $ 20 million mega-villa in Byron Bay.

RELATED: First Look at Hemsworth’s Byron Bay Mega-Villa

Gargantuan’s 123-room mega-villa sets record

Luxury home has $ 11,000 Ralph Lauren chandelier

With a skateboard ramp, an infinity pool on the roof, a unique mural and hundreds of solar panels, every addition to the controversial development has prevailed worldwide in the past five years.

The former star of Home And Away acquired the 4.2-hectare property in Broken Head, 12 km from Byron Bay in 2014, before completing plans to redevelop the area with a view of Seven Mile Beach.

The couple destroyed the existing eight-bedroom Balinese vacation home that they bought for $ 7 million and submitted a development application to the Byron Shire Council in 2016 for the construction of the monolithic mansion.

Hemsworth is originally from Melbourne and is one of the highest paid actors in the world. He is estimated to have earned $ 76.4 million in roles in 2019 Avengers: End Game and Men in black: international.

Portions of this article originally appeared in the NY Post and have been republished with permission.

advertisement