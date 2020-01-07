advertisement

media_play

Budget surplus is not an end in itself: treasurer

The government-estimated surplus “was never a trophy for the cabinet’s shelf,” said Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who said the surplus was not an “end in itself.”

The federal government announced another two billion over two years for the National Forest Fire Recovery Fund on Monday, but Mr. Frydenberg declined to comment on the impact of the announcement on the budgetary outcome. ”

advertisement

Frydenberg told Sky News presenter Chris Smith that a budget surplus “always acted when Australia lived within its means” and had the capacity and “fiscal and financial flexibility” to respond to “economic shocks”.

The multi-billion dollar announcement signaled the government’s priority to supply the communities they “most need”, the treasurer said. Dollar pledged to support the results of the Royal Elderly Care Commission.

“Our priority is not the financial cost, not the budget,” he said.

Picture: News Corp Australia

advertisement