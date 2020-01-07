advertisement

Little girl is happy about rain at drought-struck property in New South Wales

Local residents were thrilled when rain fell on drought-stricken areas of New South Wales Central West on January 6. Locals in Dubbo, Parkes, Cowra and Billimari reported some of their most significant downpours in months. Lauren, who lives in Billimari and made this video of her daughter Caprice, said the community had not received any significant rain for a year. “We haven’t had a good fall for almost 12 months,” she told Storyful, adding that about 10 ml fell on her property due to the downpour. Caprice decided to take advantage of the wetness and make “rain angels” on her family’s deck. The downpour was welcome, but only brought temporary relief to the region. “Unfortunately, it will only bring weeds at this time of year. But it filled a few tanks and a dam or two and cleared the dust for now, ”said Lauren. At least 99 percent of central New South Wales is classified as “very dry” according to the state’s Department of Raw Materials Industry. Photo credit: @Loz Mick Caprice via Storyful

