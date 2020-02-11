advertisement

Chris Brown is already covered with tattoos, but the famous singer decided yesterday to get one. And his new face shows a legendary Air Jordan sneaker.

California-based tattoo artist Joaquin Ganga Lopez, who specializes in realism, has shared pictures of the tattoo he did for Brown, which was created by Air Jordan 3. The tattoo is on his cheek just below his right ear. Aside from his Instagram grid, Lopez posted another picture alongside Brown on Instagram Stories before the musician’s tattoo appointment.

In the early morning, Brown shared a picture with rapper Gashi – in a room with cars and hundreds of pairs of sneakers – and the tattoo was clearly visible.

Aside from Brown, Lopez has tattooed a number of celebrities in the world of sports and music, including Cleveland Brown’s wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, rapper Drake, and a few others.

The Air Jordan 3 is the third signature sneaker for the NBA icon Michael Jordan, which made its debut in 1988. In addition to being popular among sneakerheads, the shoe was the first in the range to feature a visible air unit in the heel.

