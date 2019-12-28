advertisement

Calgary’s chefs and restaurants are a persistent piece – despite some challenges, 2019 gave the Calgarians a steady supply of new things to eat. Yes, we looked close to some favorites (goodbye Cilantro and La Chaumiere, you keep missing out!) But for almost every great restaurant that closed its doors, another fresh food was opened instead. As your restaurant columnist, there has never been a shortage of new places to cover, with delicious and interesting restaurants opening in the far corners of the city. If there is a prevailing trend, it is probably the large number of familiar names and faces either boldly expanding their empires or stretching their wings with new concepts.

Listing great dining restaurants against taco shops is an impossible task, but there were definitely some local positions for 2019. Here are 15 of my favorite new restaurants to open in Calgary in the last 12 months:

1. Pavement Citizen

When Michal Lavi and Aviv Fried announced they would take over the restaurant in Central Memorial Park, many thought it would be another bakery. Instead, the pair expanded their food philosophy to a full-service restaurant, serving beautiful Israeli-inspired food for breakfast, lunch and dinner – think of confusing items like fried halloumi, barramundi ceviche and , of course, that signature flavored bread.

340 13th Ave. S.W., 403-263-2999, sidewalk

advertisement

2. Lulu Bar

Lulu Bar has gained plenty of traction on Instagram thanks to its detailed tiki drinks, but the food is the real star at this 17th Avenue restaurant. Serving pan-Pacific cuisine, the cheerfully explores tastes of Southeast Asia, Hawaii, and the rest of the Pacific Rim with dishes like homemade spam shoes, hotdog baos, and steamed lobster squash.

510 17th Ave. S.W., 403-930-5707, lulubar.ca

The lobby bar at Hawthorn Restaurant at Hotel Palliser. Jim Wells / Postmedia

Jim Wells / Postmedia

3. Hawthorn dining room

The fully rebuilt dining room at Fairmont Palliser got off to a slow start, but after a chef Dave Bohati joined the team in mid-year, the elegant dining room began to reach its full potential. Bohati’s “sociable” eco-friendly eclectic menu is extremely flavourful: be sure to try the incredible delicious gan in XO sauce and ponzu-topped albacore tones.

133 9th Ave. S.W., 403-260-1287, hawthorndingingroom.ca

4. Purlieu Modern Bistro

The location of the Purlieu suburban strip mall credits the delicious chef-driven fee that stays within. Chef Eric Mah’s mussels and fries in a vaduouvan curry soup is totally probably the best thing I’ve eaten all year and well worth going to Oakridge.

3109 Palliser Dr. S.W., 403-280-7474, purlieucalgary.ca

5. Annabelle’s Kitchen

Leslie Echino’s new Annlelle kitchen is the quintessential Italian shared neighborhood, with a proper snippet of modern violence. Go in and order something from every section of the menu – dishes like white potato topped pizza and winter squash ravioli are created to fill your stomach and heart.

3574 Garrison Gate S.W., 403-454-0268, annabellesk Kitchen.ca

Pictured is grilled steel trout at Melo Eatery. Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia Calgary

Azin Ghaffari /

Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia Calgary

6. Melo Eatery

Outdoor Concept’s Duncan Ly has had a busy year: he opened a second location of his Takori store, started the Greenfish Fish Stable at the Avenida Food Hall, and opened Melo, a classic French restaurant. Expect the perfectly executed French toast, including what might be the best French onion soup in town.

105, 550 11th Ave. S.W., 403-454-3255, melorestaurant.ca

7. Night and weekends

Technically a pop-up, Nights and Weekends earn extra points for operating out of the Ramen Shiki Menya store during office hours. Beyond the novelty, this shy little starter serves up surprisingly creative food with frequent (and quite drastic) menu changes.

827 1st Ave. N.E., 403-903-6848, nights andweekends.ca

8. Chairman’s Steakhouse

Probably the rarest opening of the year, the Chair brings a charm of white Mahogany blanket cover. Picture of old school steak house: think tuxedoed servers, Ostrers Rockefeller, thick steak and lots of coffee behind the bar.

2251 Mahogany Blvd. S.E., 587-291-9898, chairman.ca

9. The Modern Ocean

Imagine the always high quality and consistent Steak Modern food practices, but with a particular emphasis on surf rather than terrain, and you have the Modern Ocean. A very clever addition to Modern’s new location on Avenue Avenue.

100 8th Ave. S.E., 403-244-3600, modernocean.ca

10. Queens Breakfast Cocktail

The new breakfast spot from the team behind Vero Bistro, Queens European-style breakfasts, are more beloved than your typical bacon eggs. Plus, you can order them with carefully crafted cocktails.

3927 Edmonton Trail, 403-764-0878

L-R, John and Carrie Jackson with their partner Connie DeSousa from Chix Eggshop. The pop art behind them is a tribute to their three mothers. Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

Darren Makowichuk /

DARREN MAKOWICHUK / Postmedia

11. Autumn of the Churches

A casual lunch concept for the Charbar team, this restaurant at the Alt Hotel Alt Village makes a heck of a dream sandwich for breakfast.

635 Conflict Mode S.E., chixeggshop.com

12. Flores and Pine

The site of the former Bear’s Den restaurant in Bearspaw got a fresh take on room and food, with a varied menu offering something for everyone.

254028 Bearspaw Road, 403-241-7611, floresandpine.com

13. Empire Lil

While it may not officially qualify as a “restaurant”, the food window at the new Annex Ale Soda Shop is the perfect place for a quick fucking lunch, especially if it includes an Empire Burger signature.

4321 1 St. SE, 403-453-8994, lilempireburger.com

John Stratton, left, and Miguel Cornejo of Moose and Poncho, who serves up traditional Mexican cuisine. Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

Darren Makowichuk /

DARREN MAKOWICHUK / Postmedia

14. Moose and Poncho

It may not be more than a delightful little stay for Taco in a Chinatown mall, but Moose and Poncho is the new restaurant I found myself recommending more this year.

18, 132 3 Ave. S.E., 587-707-4980

15. Carmine Pizza

This year’s pizza hero is Carmine’s crust: New York (ish), lots of fresh plates and a full flavor. A very welcome addition to the local pizza community.

390 Northmount Dr. N.W., 403-457-8885

Elizabeth Chorney-Booth can be reached at elizabooth@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @elizaboothy or Instagram at @elizabooth.

advertisement