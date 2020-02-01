advertisement

Choreography is the key to successful remodeling projects

Make sure you know who is doing what and when to avoid conflicts and blockages between providers.

If, as a homeowner, you decide to take on the often daunting task of modernizing your home over the course of your life, be prepared to find out who is responsible for you.

Let’s say you have decided to update the kitchen, bathroom, floor, banisters, baseboards and moldings. Unless you hire a designer or general contractor to take responsibility for the entire project (think Chip and Joanna Gaines and Hilary Farr), you need to keep track of the Venn diagram of project responsibilities.

For example, if you hire people to show off your old cabinets and counters and install the new ones, you need to know who will install the new kitchen sink, new faucet, new garbage disposal, and all new equipment.

If the devices are installed by the company you bought them from, you will need to coordinate their arrival with the completion of the counters and cabinets. And that the water supply for the ice machine is not behind the cladding for the adjacent cabinet.

While the cabinet operators may be able to install the devices, choose the installers from the suppliers. Make sure everyone knows.

This is just one example of how your home improvement project may get complicated.

Most of us are interested in earning their money as much as possible. To this end, you would like to receive offers from multiple people for the various projects you are considering. What you will likely find is that not all of these providers have the same skills.

You can do the counters and cupboards, but not the flooring or the electrical work. Another may be able to do the plumbing upgrades, but not the electrical ones. And the electrician may not be able to patch the drywall when all projects are complete.

You have to deal with the overlap and tell people which of their services you use and which you pass on to another person.

This is not a time for you to go on autopilot. In fact, the opposite will be necessary to achieve the desired result.

When you have selected your team and signed all contracts, make sure you create a detailed list of each person’s tasks, when they complete them, and what to do before and after parts of the project.

Write down the things that can happen at the same time. If projects are delayed, make sure the others are fully informed. And don’t be surprised if one delay causes several.

Most people in the industry have scheduled several other jobs near you and may not be able to accept a two or three day setback. You may have to honor your commitments to your next customer and then return to your project, causing further delays.

Regardless of whether you hire a cadre of individual experts or a single person as the person responsible, you will face challenges and plan problems.

You may receive a call to choose between two different dash styles because the one you originally selected is no longer available. And they’re supposed to be installed this afternoon.

Leslie Sargent Eskildsen is an agent at Realty One Group. She can be reached at 949-678-3373 or leslie@leslieeskildsen.com.

