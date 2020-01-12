advertisement

Doug Ford’s Ontario government is leading the way when it comes to creating employment in Canada, according to data published in a Statistics Canada report.

Since December, employment in Ontario has increased by 25,100, and since June 2018, this is when the Progressive Conservative Party wins elections in Ontario, employment in the province has increased by 296,700.

Much of Ontario’s economy’s successes stem from the reduction of unnecessary bureaucratic strips. The former Prime Minister, Kathleen Wynne, was often criticized for implementing the red tape for ideological purposes, often resulting in a tense economy. In 2018, Ontario punished the Wynne administration in elections, resulting in their loss of “recognized party status”.

Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Labor Development and Trade, also linked Ontario’s rise to red tape dismantling: “We are working to create an environment that attracts investment and encourages entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and create jobs with high quality and high paid. Ontario, and we’re seeing the results of that. “

Much of the Progressive Conservative’s mandate rested on their promise to create an environment that improves the ease of doing business. Recently, the Ontario government passed another bill to address this, and will seek to introduce further legislation to reduce the regulatory burden.

Alberta, on the other hand, lost a thousand jobs, with Edmonton suffering the highest unemployment of any major Canadian city. These losses have much to do with the economic volatility aided by Justin Trudeau’s demise and the delay in the TMX pipeline.

In total, the Canadian economy added 35,200 jobs, reserving some of the job losses suffered in November last year.

