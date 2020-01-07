advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Women’s basketball in the Philippines soared when the national team won a gold double at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games

This success in 3 × 3 and 5 × 5 inspired Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas, the owner of the 3 × 3 league, Ronald Mascariñas, to expand its competition to allow teams to line up women.

Mascariñas said the women’s 3 × 3 league competition will begin in February, with the hope that the Philippines will eventually use a women’s half-court basketball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“2019 was a breakthrough for women,” said Mascariñas. “We have renewed our commitment. We are aiming for a 3 × 3 league for women and our goal is automatic qualification. We should qualify among the top three over the next four years. “

The Philippines has won a place in the 2020 Olympic qualification tournament for men, but Chooks-to-Go’s has also set itself the goal of making the women’s team more successful.

“We made almost no activity for the 2020 Olympic Games, but if we organize a 3 × 3 basketball for women, we have a good chance not only for OQT but also for automatic qualification,” said Mascariñas.

The league owner also gave financial incentives to Afril Benardino, Jack Animam, Clare Castro and Janine Pontejos – the four women who won gold for the Philippines at the SEA Games 3 × 3 for the Philippines – for their role in growing sport.

Also present was Gilas Women’s Deputy Trainer, Mark Solano, who represented head coach Pat Aquino and the managing director of Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, Sonny Barrios.

