DAVIDSON, Mich. (WJRT) – As you can imagine, we were furious, worried, you know, our thoughts were racing, “said Mother Crystal.

After she dropped her son off at school on Thursday, she received a phone call from a friend who panicked and asked if he was okay.

“They said no, I just saw a video of him and he didn’t look good,” Kristal said. “I’m sending it to you now. And I hung up and watched the video; and I immediately called 9-1-1.”

She watched the 10-second video through tears.

It caught her 15-year-old son, a second-year student at the Davison Alternative High School, who was smothered by a classmate. He faints, falls to the floor, suffers from an attack, and is then dragged to a bathroom stall.

Kristin discovered that it was part of a game, called “The Choking Game,” a challenge for social media.

“I am in disbelief, I am sick, I am disgusted. You think your children are safe when they are in school. I never thought this would happen,” Kristal said.

She and her husband hurried to the school, where they found their son in the director’s office. He was fine.

They found out that the video was recorded two days earlier, on Tuesday.

Kristal said her son was bullied to be the joke of their joke.

“When he went to the bathroom, he said there were a bunch of kids there and they said you’re fine, everybody’s doing it,” she explained.

The district responds no further than a letter that they sent to their parents on Thursday evening. In it, Davison Community Schools lists the different names of the challenge, how it works, the importance of teaching students to say ‘no’ and the many injuries it can cause, including concussions, fractures and bleeding of the eye.

“This is life-threatening, and we still don’t know what kind of long-term effects it can have on him,” Kristal said.

They have taken their son out of the neighborhood because they do not feel that Davison Schools is serious about the situation.

And they have filed a police report to file a complaint against the child who saw his son suffocate.

