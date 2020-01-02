advertisement

The singer is undoubtedly a fashion icon.

Jennifer Lopez became a great fashion icon many years ago and she always had a great style and a good eye when dressing.

There is no place in the world where the Puerto Rican is and does not draw attention to their imposing presence. The security and personal seal they place on the garments are unique in the world.

It is well known that JLo endeavors to preserve the used-up body, and it doesn’t matter whether she is caught when leaving the gym or doing sports. It always looks flawless.

It is one of the women who is most jealous of the wardrobe that is spent, and there is no marker that does not kill to put anything the famous singer,

A few days earlier the interpreter of “The Ring” was captured by the paparazzi walking with their fiance, former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, and just looked spectacular.

The actress She wore an almost exclusively black outfit, a top with a high collar and baggy leather trousers with turned wheels and a maxi coat – a very elegant combination that impressed her with a hint of gold.

The Rodriguez Lopez family celebrated the arrival of 2020 together yesterday and they looked very happy in the video posted by Alex on their networks, in which you can also highlight the tender kiss JLo and the athlete just gave up at 12.

