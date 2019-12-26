advertisement

Now that Christmas is over for another year, what to do with the tree?

In Surrey, natural trees can be planted on collection curves by city recycling crews.

advertisement

“Before placing your tree in your organic hive, the tree must be cut into pieces no larger than three feet tall,” says a post on the city’s website (surrey.ca).

“Remove all trinkets, lights, decorations, tree stands and plastic bags from Christmas trees before laying.”

Natural trees can also be brought to one of the many tree-cutting events planned around Surrey, including those hosted by the Surrey Fire Fighters Charity Association in Newton Athletic Park and also Guildford Town Center on Saturday, January 4, from 9am to 9pm. 4 pm.

Elsewhere, the Surrey Central Lions Club hosts a chip-tree event at Central City Shopping Center (10153 King George Blvd.) on Sunday, Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with donations to Surrey Food Bank. At Holy Cross High School, tree-trimming is by donation on Saturday, January 4, and Sunday, January 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 16079 88th Ave., with proceeds to local and charity young through the Knights of Columbus.

Meanwhile, Nature Conservation Canada suggests leaving your old Christmas tree in your backyard – as a gift for wildlife.

Dan Kraus, the organisation’s longtime conservation biologist, says leaving the tree in your backyard in the winter can provide “many benefits” to wildlife in the backyard, as the tree can provide “important habitat for the population of birds during the winter months, especially in cold nights and during storms. “

He suggests pushing it against another tree, against a fence or planting it in your garden. Involve the family by restoring it with pine cones filled with peanut butter, peanut wires and suites for the birds to enjoy as they take shelter in the trees.

“Evergreens provide a safe place for birds to rest while they visit your feeder,” Kraus said in a news release. “Another benefit is that if you leave the tree in your garden during the summer, it will continue to provide habitat for wildlife and improve your soil as it decomposes.”

By spring, he noted, the tree will have lost most of its needles, resembling a “Charlie Brown” Christmas tree. Just cut down the tree branches, place those where spring flowers are starting to sprout in your garden, and place the luggage on the ground, but not on top of the flowers.

Kraus says tree branches and luggage can provide habitat, shelter wildflowers, retain moisture and help build the soil, mimicking what happens to dead trees and branches in a forest. Delicacies will require shelter under the log, and insects, including pollinators such as carpenter bees, will dig into the wood.

“By the fall, branches and luggage will begin to decompose and return to the ground,” Kraus explained. “Many of our Christmas trees, especially spruce and balsam, have very low decay resistance and break down quickly when exposed to the elements. The more contact the branches and luggage cut with the soil, the faster it will decompose. Drilling in the trunk of trees will speed up that process.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement