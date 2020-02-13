Three Wuhan Derby University students who were in quarantine after returning to school in the city remained “fit and healthy” and have now joined their classes.

They self-isolated due to the possibility of contracting a coronavirus while away from Derby.

They stayed in student accommodation and their food was delivered to them.

A university spokesperson said, “We are pleased to confirm that the three students from Wuhan have now been able to resume their studies on the advice of Public Health England.

“We have three other students who are staying in China who have not been able to return to the UK and we are in regular contact with them. Once the impact of their extended stay is fully known, we will help them catch up lagging behind their university studies. “

The university has 250 Chinese students and has forged strong links with regions of China where many British universities are actively recruiting their students.

The university spokesperson added: “Our thoughts also go out to all those with whom we work and who are still in the affected areas, and we are doing our utmost to maintain these ties and continue our relationships.

“We are also working with organizations such as the British Council and the China Britain Business Council, which are continuing their efforts to support the recruitment of Chinese students on behalf of all universities in the UK for the next academic year.”

Nearly 1,118 people died in the epidemic and 45,204 cases were confirmed, mainly in China.

There have been two confirmed cases in York and these two patients are currently being treated in Newcastle. There have also been six cases in Brighton and two prisoners in prison in Oxfordhsire are under investigation after one of them returned from Thailand to serve his sentence.

