Chinese students at the University of Sydney in Australia have petitioned to postpone the start of their semester, fearing they may not be able to return on time due to the Novel Corona virus.

It came after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on February 1 that travelers who have left or crossed China will be denied entry except for Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family. However, all travelers in this group must isolate themselves for 14 days.

The petition, which was launched by the Student Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Sydney, the Postgraduate Representative Association of the University of Sydney and the University of Sydney Union, provides for a shift in the start date of the coming semester compared to the original date of February 24 until March 9 and a delay in the census date until April 14.

It also calls for online courses to be offered to students who cannot return to Australia in time.

The student newspaper Honi Soit reported that the petition has received more than 4,000 electronic signatures from international students so far, and at least five Chinese student societies have expressed support for the petition, including the University of Sydney Chinese Student Association, the Chinese Law Student Society, and China development company.

Kigen Mera, owner of the SRC International Student Office, told the sales outlet that “the consequences of not having a semester can be very complex for international students” and that students in China need to extend their student visas to catch up.

“Some of us have already paid rent and other financial expenses for the next semester that will go unused if we start as usual,” added Mera.

Despite the petition, the university announced that it will stick to the original semester start on February 24, which means that returning Chinese students may be absent for two weeks and face additional academic pressure.

“This news means that a significant number of our students may not be able to come to us as hoped for at the beginning of the semester. Of course, many of our students will find this message annoying and will contact the university for support, ”said Vice Chancellor and Rector Dr. Michael Spence in a statement.

The university said it had given its Chinese students an assurance that we will do everything we can to help them continue their studies and that we look forward to welcoming them as soon as they can travel. We will soon be exchanging ideas with other and prospective students from China to better understand their individual needs. “

According to the Financial Review, 164,716 Chinese students were enrolled at Australian universities last year, and the recent ban by the Australian government is expected to save up to $ 6 billion in university revenue.

Health experts compared the novel coronavirus, also known as 2019-nCoV, with SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (middle eastern respiratory syndrome) before it spread to humans.

It is believed that the first people infected with the virus visited or worked at a fish market in Wuhan City where the outbreak started in December.

Australia now has 13 confirmed cases of fatal coronavirus after an 8-year-old boy from Wuhan was isolated in a Queensland hospital, where he is in a stable condition. The child was part of a tour group that traveled to Australia in late January, and two other members of the same group, a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, also had the virus.

