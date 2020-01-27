advertisement

The student is said to have left Wuhan a few days before the city was closed.

A Chinese student at the Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) is being kept isolated at his home in Waterford after traveling to Ireland from Wuhan in China in recent days.

A WIT spokesman confirmed on Monday that the student had left Wuhan a few days before the city was closed. He shows no signs of illness and, as a precaution, has agreed to remain in his accommodation for the time being.

A statement WIT released to JOE on Monday morning read: “A student arrived in Waterford on Sunday after leaving Wuhan a few days before the city was closed. he is not sick and, as a precaution, has agreed not to go to college for now and to stay alone in his accommodation.

advertisement

“We were in contact with the HSE and are managed by them.”

JOE has asked the HSE and the Ministry of Health for a comment and is waiting for an answer.

The news comes as the corona virus, which comes from the Chinese city of Wuhan, continues to spread. Over 2,700 cases were confirmed on Monday morning (January 27th).

Last week, the city of over 11 million people was blocked to quarantine the virus. This has been described by the World Health Organization (WHO) as “unprecedented in the history of public health”.

To date, 80 deaths have been confirmed as a result of the virus, and cases have been reported in several countries around the world.

According to the UK Department of Health, over 50 people in the UK, including Northern Ireland, have been tested for the virus, but all tests to date have been negative.

,

advertisement