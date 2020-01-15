advertisement

Chinese state media attempted to reject Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen’s reelection victory by accusing her of using dodgy tactics without providing evidence.

Meanwhile, officials adhered to the Chinese regime’s report that the self-governing island was part of its territory.

On January 11, Tsai won the election through a landslide with 8.17 million votes, or 57.1 percent of the total. The number was also the highest number of votes a presidential candidate has won since the island’s direct presidential election in 1996. Her main opponent Han Kuo-yu from the Kuomintang (KMT) received 5.52 million votes (38.6 percent), while her third opponent James Soong won 608,590 (4.3 percent).

Voter turnout also reached a new high: 14.46 million Taiwanese or 74.9 percent of the voters cast their vote.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Tsai, has defended Taiwan’s sovereignty and has repeatedly launched Beijing’s intimidation and influence campaigns on the island, which angered the Chinese regime. Beijing has consistently attacked her since taking office in May 2016.

Han, on the other hand, was running on a platform to build closer ties with mainland China.

According to experts, Tsai’s victory means that Taiwanese citizens strongly oppose Beijing’s efforts to connect the island to the mainland.

Blame “external forces”

State media has been spreading false news to mainland Chinese audiences to discredit Tsai’s victory.

“The elections in the Taiwanese region are largely controlled by outside dark forces,” the state press Xinhua said in its January 11 report, spreading its customary notion that overseas is the culprit for events that challenge the Chinese regime.

Meanwhile, on January 12, People’s Daily, the official mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), analyzed that the reason why Han and KMT lost the election was that “conflicts have arisen within the KMT since the start of the campaign and.” The KMT has no strong supporters from the outside. “

The article also claimed that the US and other western forces “publicly intervened in the Taiwan elections … The US has taken a number of measures to support Taiwan … and the DPP has given the fight against the mainland” it in the report.

“This is a dirty choice without any impartiality,” said People’s Daily in an editorial published on January 12th.

The Hawaiian newspaper Global Times warned Tsai in harsh language on January 11: “If Tsai and the DPP government continue to lead Taiwan in the opposite direction, they will certainly become historical sinners criticized by people on both sides of the Taiwan Peninsula will strait and will receive retribution. “

Spinning the news

Xinhua, who is the Chinese regime’s official news agency, published an article on election results late on January 11, criticizing for the first time the performance of the Tsai government in the past three years. “People’s livelihoods continue to deteriorate as democracy (in Taiwan) continues to decline. This prompted the deliberate use of all resources within the party, government, and the military (for Tsai).”

Beijing’s disinformation campaign, which started in the run-up to the local elections in Taiwan in 2018, spread the idea that economic relations with mainland China would improve the livelihood of Taiwanese people.

The Xinhua article instead accused Tsai of spreading disinformation. “First, she went crazy spending hundreds of billions of Taiwan dollars (1 TWD = $ 0.033) to take measures to get voters’ support. Second, she hired an internet army to defame her rivals. Third, it has increased the threat from the mainland and scared people. “

In fact, the Chinese regime twice sent its latest aircraft carrier to Taiwan Strait ahead of the January elections, which Taipei has condemned as military intimidation. The regime has never ruled out that Taiwan could be captured by military force.

Previously, media such as Foreign Policy magazine followed popular Facebook fan sites for a Chinese cyber group for Han, who was eventually elected mayor of the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung, in 2018.

Since September 2019, the Chinese state media and KMT have claimed that Tsai’s government policy, such as providing pensions to farmers, was an attempt to buy people’s support.

In fact, this policy was proposed long before the presidential election in September 2018.

Comments from Beijing

Chinese officials also gave their opinion, emphasizing Beijing’s policy of unifying Taiwan with the mainland.

Although Taiwanese voters supported Tsai’s rejection of Beijing’s proposal to annex the island “one country, two systems,” officials continued to talk.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the Taiwan State Council’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said to the media on January 11: “We want cross-strait relations to be based on the common political basis of the” 92 Consensus “and” Rejection of Taiwan Independence ” promote.”

After the “1992 Consensus”, Taipei and Beijing agreed that there was “one China”, but both sides could interpret what the “one China” was. On the mainland, the Chinese regime asserts itself as “one China” and Taiwan as one of its provinces. Taiwan now officially recognizes itself as the only legitimate representative of China.

Tsai and the DPP do not accept the “92 Consensus”. They say Taiwan is a sovereign nation and the consensus is just another code name for Beijing’s desire to unite Taiwan.

