advertisement

While the Chinese authorities are trying to keep residents calm in the face of the rapidly spreading corona virus, many from Wuhan, the epicenter of viral pneumonia, have used the Internet to express their panic in the quarantine city.

Wuhan residents, including some health workers, used Chinese social media such as Weibo and WeChat to spread their outrage and fear of the future in a city that has been partially closed. Some have tried to bypass China’s Internet firewall and access blocked websites so that their voices can be heard.

advertisement

In a video, apparently concealed corpses are seen on the floor of a hospital between two rows of patients sitting in a hallway while fully undercover medical personnel hang around. The woman who recorded the video said that some of the suspected corpses might have been there all morning. In another video published online, a patient falls to the floor while waiting in line for treatment and appears to faint. Many of these videos are repeatedly deleted and uploaded again.

On January 24, 2020, travelers will be checked by security personnel in hazardous goods suits at the entrance to the Beijing subway station, China. (Noel Celis / AFP via Getty Images)

The virus has infected almost 1,300 people and has claimed 41 lives, including health workers.

“The infections are far more terrible than what you see on TV,” said a woman who says she works in a hospital in a WeChat voice message to her niece.

She sobbed uncontrollably and had to stop several times to catch her breath.

“After a working day, we are on the brink of a nervous breakdown,” she said, urging others to take appropriate protective measures and “never trust the government.” She said that she and around a dozen doctors had seen more than 100 patients doing this day, but they “had no supplies at all.”

“It is so hard to endure asking for help when there really was nothing we could do,” she said.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JupPHpxBVNM (/ embed)

Another video on the Internet showed a nurse in the back room screaming in tears while two others patted her head and shoulder to comfort her. She said she couldn’t take it anymore.

Medical staff has shared similar frustrations online, and up to eight hospitals in Wuhan started asking the public for help on Thursday as medical needs continue to decrease.

They received donations of goggles, N95 masks, surgical masks, medical hats, gloves, protective suits and surgical gowns, according to The Paper, a state-funded medium.

People wearing face masks to stop the spread of a deadly virus in the city will walk outside the fifth Wuhan Hospital in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, on January 24, 2020. (Hector Retamal / AFP via Getty Images)

A Wuhan Union Hospital staff member with the last name Cheng told The Paper that protective equipment in the hospital would only last three or five days.

Zhi, another employee of Wuhan Union Hospital, also said the hospital had run out of inventory and failed to reorder deliveries in good time before the Chinese New Year holiday, as high order volumes in the country are likely to slow deliveries.

Chinese officials have mobilized military medical personnel to help Wuhan doctors, and the Wuhan authorities have announced plans to build another hospital in six days, which could potentially accommodate another 1,000 patients.

“The number of cases is increasing day by day,” said Zhi.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDb6E0b5ILI (/ embed)

The daughter of a Wuhan patient who used the pseudonym Li Xue said her father went to several hospitals for treatment, but was rejected because his case was not serious enough, according to Lifeweek, a Chinese-language magazine.

Li said her parents queued around 9:20 p.m. on tuesday at 10pm there were 100 people in line behind them. She said they were home five hours later with five-day medication. The doctor told her father to come back if he had difficulty breathing and there was no hospital bed for him.

“They treat patients as soccer balls that have to be kicked around,” said a Wuhaner, asking for anonymity.

People stand in front of a drugstore to buy masks on January 24, 2020 in Shanghai, China. (Aly Song / Reuters)

Wuhan is one of 18 Chinese cities that have stopped shipping. According to a post on the Wuhan Railway’s Weibo account that has since been deleted, 300,000 people left the city before the ban came into effect.

The panic also permeated other facets of life. In some parts of Wuhan, patients waited for hours in hospitals, people stood in long lines to buy masks, shelves in grocery stores and pharmacies were emptied, and people got into disputes to get their share of fresh vegetables.

Follow Eva on Twitter: @EvaSailEast. (TagsToTranslate) China

advertisement