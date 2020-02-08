advertisement

The first US citizen is said to have died of the virus in the meantime.

In a study of samples from over 1,000 wild animals, scientists from South China Agricultural University claimed to link the world’s only scaly mammal, pangoline.

According to a Reuters report, official Chinese news agency Xinhua stated that the genome sequence of the coronavirus strain that was separated from pangolines in the study was 99% identical to that of infected individuals, making pangoline the most likely intermediate host.

However, according to Nature, scientists around the world are less certain, but hope the unpublished study will include details, including where the pangolins with the similar virus were found.

Arinjay Banerjee, a coronavirus researcher at McMaster University, said: “Another important detail is where the researchers found the virus in pangolines – for example, whether it was isolated from blood samples or rectal swabs. how it may have been transmitted to humans and how such transmission could be prevented in the future. “

In the meantime, an American is believed to have died from the virus, marking the first US death after the outbreak.

The New York Times said the man died in the Wuhan region of China, reportedly in the 1960s.

They also reported that both the Disease Control Centers (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) offered their help and services to China, but both were rejected without reason.

At the time of writing, the death toll (via Sky News) was currently 724 people. 34,000 cases of viral infections have been reported worldwide.

