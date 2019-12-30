advertisement

One of the craziest stories that came from 2018 was the legend of a Chinese scientist named He Jiankui. The genetics researcher took the responsibility to use the CRISPR gene processing technique to modify human embryos and then have those embryos carried by their mother. This resulted in what are probably the first genetically modified babies ever born.

The work led to immediate criticism from his colleagues and the scientific community in general. Scientists around the world condemned his work and the Chinese government kept him under strict house arrest while it decided how to proceed. Now, more than a year after the experiments were made public, he has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Three years in jail may sound like a big problem – and to be honest, it is a significant sentence, especially in the field of science – but it is far from the punishment that some feared he might face. Earlier this year, some of He’s colleagues even thought he would receive the death penalty for continuing his own ambitions for human genetics.

Many considered the experiments of He as extremely risky, immoral and possibly even criminal in nature. CRISPR technology has been around for a while, but the vast majority of scientists believe that manipulating the genes of a human baby is far too dangerous. He pushed Jiankui and his small team back against that idea and claimed that their work was designed to offer the babies immunity to HIV infection.

Research into last year’s work has shown that he and his team had really little chance of success and that while the babies were born healthy, it is still unclear what changes they might face later in life because of their now modified genes.

We have certainly not heard the end of this strange saga, and observations of the gene-processed babies will certainly continue well into the future.

Image source: HelloRF / Shutterstock

