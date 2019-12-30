advertisement

(Bloomberg) – A Chinese scientist who created the world’s first genetically modified babies has been sentenced to three years in prison and a life-long ban on working on reproductive technology, state media reported on Monday.

Ai Jiankui, a Shenzhen researcher who issued a wide-ranging sentence when he discovered his experiment last year, will also have to pay a fine of 3 million yuan ($ 430,000), a report by the Xinhua News Agency said. citing the ruling of a city court in south China.

The other two who helped him were also convicted. Zhang Renli, a researcher at Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital, received a prison sentence of two years, and Qin Jinzhou, a researcher at the Shenzhen Luohu Hospital Group, received a term of 18 months, suspended for two years.

The verdict is China’s first public statement on Ai’s fate, which disappeared from view as his 2018 experiment prompted a global backlash. His work to modify embryonic genes to make infants resistant to the virus that causes AIDs was sharply criticized by the international scientific community as an abuse of new genetic-engineering methods that are not yet fully understood.

It is the experiment – which was kept secret and discovered only after twin girls were born – also fueled concern that China is not properly regulating its ambitious researchers in its efforts to become a global leader in science. and medicine.

The Xinhua report said that in the Ai experiment, which recruited HIV-positive couples who did not want to pass on the disease to their offspring, two women became pregnant and three gene-edited babies. Court proceedings were not made public to protect the identity of the children and their parents, Xinhua said.

The court found that He and the other two had forged ethical evaluation documents and used “covert and covert tactics” for unsuspecting doctors to complete their experiment, the report said.

In the wake of the controversy, China said earlier this year it would scrutinize clinical trials involving gene editing and other experimental life science technologies. Researchers will now require the highest level of government approval before they can do such a job.

