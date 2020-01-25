advertisement

The outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus 2019 affects people around the world. The virus can spread from person to person and has infected over 1,200 people, killing dozens.

3 pm. UTC – Chinese researcher accompanied from the laboratory

A researcher with connections to China was escorted from a laboratory in Canada during the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Dr. Xiangguo Qiu, her husband Keding Cheng, and some of their students were released from the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg, Canada’s only Level 4 laboratory for infectious diseases, CBC reported.

Laboratory researchers work with the most serious diseases known to mankind.

The Canadian health department informed the outlet that Qui, her husband, and the students had been removed for violating the guidelines. The move took place after IT specialists removed Qius Computer and their regular trips to China were denied, sources told CBC.

The University of Manitoba cut ties with Qui, who helped develop a vaccine against Ebola, and Cheng last year.

Pharmacy employees in protective clothing and masks serve customers in Wuhan on January 25, 2020. (Hector Retamal / AFP via Getty Images)

2:00 p.m. UTC – New countries confirm cases

Authorities in Australia and Malaysia have confirmed new cases of coronavirus, which means that the Wuhan virus has spread to 10 countries around the world.

The virus has already spread to Nepal, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, the United States and France.

The Australian cases included a Chinese citizen who flew into Melbourne on January 19 and only showed symptoms after landing. There were also three other men aged 53, 43 and 35, all of whom had arrived from Wuhan on January 6th.

All four were isolated and the Australian authorities said the risk of transmission remained low.

The Malaysian authorities said three people tested positive for coronavirus.

The trio, all Chinese nationals, are related to the 66-year-old man who suffers from the disease in neighboring Singapore. This man also transmitted the virus to his son.

Chinese health workers are waiting to check the temperature of travelers entering a subway station in Beijing on January 25, 2020. (Kevin Frayer / Getty Images)

1.00 p.m. UTC – Social media shows the chaos in Wuhan

The virus’ epicenter is chaotic amid ongoing quarantine and a large number of deaths from the coronavirus, known in some areas as the Wuhan coronavirus.

Wuhan, a city of around 11 million people, was closed on Thursday.

Wuhan residents, including some health workers, used Chinese social media such as Weibo and WeChat to spread their outrage and fear of the future in a city that has been partially closed. Some have tried to bypass China’s Internet firewall and access blocked websites so that their voices can be heard by the outside world.

In a video, apparently concealed bodies are seen in a hospital corridor between two rows of seated patients, while fully undercover medical personnel are still hanging around. The woman who recorded the video said that some of the suspected corpses might have been there all morning. In another clip released online, a patient falls to the floor while waiting in line for treatment and apparently fainting.

People with masks visit the Wong Tai Sin Temple in Hong Kong on January 25, 2020. (Dale De La Rey / AFP via Getty Images)

12:00 UTC – Chinese doctors’ worries are getting worse

A doctor in Wuhan City, who has treated Wuhan pneumonia patients, has given alarming information about the new virus and expressed concerns that the disease could get out of control over the next few months due to the slow response of the authorities and lack of transparency.

The doctor, surname Xu, spoke to the US-based Chinese-language outlet Secret China on January 24, on condition of anonymity.

He announced that by December 31, 27 patients had been infected with the coronavirus, but Wuhan’s health officials decided not to inform the public about the new disease. In addition, the novel coronavirus is more dangerous than SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) due to some features.

On January 24, 2020, a medical worker looked after a patient in the intensive care unit of the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province. (Zong Qi / Xinhua via AP)

10 a.m. UTC – snakes could be the original source of the corona virus

Snakes – the Chinese krait and the Chinese cobra – may be the original source of the coronavirus that triggered an outbreak of deadly contagious respiratory disease in China this winter.

The multi-volume krait (Bungarus multicinctus), also known as the Taiwanese krait or the Chinese krait, is a highly poisonous snake species that is found in large parts of central and southern China as well as in Southeast Asia.

The disease was first reported in late December 2019 in Wuhan, a large city in central China, and has spread rapidly. Since then, sick travelers from Wuhan have infected people in China and other countries, including the United States.

