PART – A Chinese doctor who issued an early warning of a coronavirus outbreak before it was officially recognized died of the virus on Friday, sparking a wave of public mourning and rare expressions of anger at the government online.

Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at a hospital in Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the blast, became one of the most prominent figures in the crisis after he publicly revealed that he was one of eight people reprimanded by Wuhan police last month for “spreading”. rumors ”about coronavirus.

News of Li’s death became the most-read topic on China’s Weibo microblogging site on Friday, with over 1.5 billion views, and was also heavily discussed in private WeChat messaging groups, where people expressed anger and sadness.

Some Chinese media described him as a “hero willing to speak the truth” while other commentators posted poems, photos and drawings hailing him. The World Health Organization said on Twitter that it was “deeply saddened” by the news of his death.

“Light a candle and pay tribute,” a Weibo commentator said. “You were the beam of light at night.” An image also posted on Weibo showed a message, “Li Wenliang’s farewell,” engraved in the snow on a riverbank in Beijing.

China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, its top anti-corruption body, said on Friday it would send investigators to Wuhan to investigate “people-raised issues regarding Dr. Li Wenliang”.

But there have also been signs that discussions about his death are being censored, especially those that blamed the government.

The themes “Wuhan government owes doctor Li Wenliang an apology” and “we want free speech” ran briefly on Weibo late Thursday, but yielded no search results Friday.

Reports of Li’s death had appeared before midnight with local time in China in state media, but were later deleted.

Jean Jian, a professor of international journalism and communication at Beijing University of Foreign Studies, called on his Weibo account for a law protecting people like Li.

It “would protect people who have an innate sense of right and wrong in uttering faithful words to the public and discovering the truth,” he said in his post.

STATE OF RISK DISTRICT

Wuhan Hospital where Li worked Li said in his Weibo account that he died at 2.58am local time on Friday.

Li, 34, in December told a group of doctors on WeChat, a Chinese social media and messaging platform, that seven cases of a disease resembling Acute Severe Order Syndrome (SARS) had been linked to a food market. the sea in Wuhan, believed to be the source of the virus.

He posted a photo of a test result confirming a “SARS-like” coronavirus in a patient sample, according to a view from WeChat conversations viewed and verified by Reuters.

A letter to Li from the Wuhan police office on January 3 said he had “disrupted social order” with his WeChat messages.

He was asked to sign the letter as a pledge to stop such unlawful conduct immediately, and told him that if he refused to comply he would face criminal charges.

Li said on Weibo on February 1 that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Reuters has not been able to reach Li’s family.

“He died after unsuccessful attempts to save him,” the Wuhan government said in a statement on its website.

“We express our deepest condolences and condolences! We pay tribute to how he stayed at the forefront to fight the epidemic and offer our sincere condolences to his family!

His treatment by authorities sparked memories of how China in 2003 was accused of trying to cover up a major SARS outbreak, a previously unknown virus believed to have emerged from the damp markets of Guangdong province before spreading to big cities and other places.

Sarah Cook, a senior research analyst and Director of the Media Bulletin at Freedom House, said the public outcry over Li seemed “widespread and unified”, but it is not yet clear how big a deal can be. turning point, given that other national tragedies like a 2008 high-speed rail crash had suffered similar public backlash that was later interrupted.

China has now reported more than 600 deaths and 30,000 cases of coronavirus. China has repeatedly pledged to be open and transparent in dealing with the situation. (Reporting by the Beijing Press Room; Writing by Ben Blanchard and Brenda Goh; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Michael Perry, and Gerry Doyle)

