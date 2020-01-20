advertisement

BEIJING (AP) – Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that it is “extremely crucial” to take all possible measures to fight a new coronavirus that has infected 217 people in the country.

His remarks, quoted by the public television channel CCTV, came on the same day that the country reported a sharp increase in the number of people infected with the new form of viral pneumonia, including the first cases in the capital.

The epidemic comes as the country enters its busiest travel period, when millions of people board trains and planes for the Lunar New Year vacation.

“The recent epidemic of new coronavirus pneumonia in Wuhan and other places needs to be taken seriously,” said Xi, according to CCTV. “Party committees, governments and relevant departments at all levels should give priority to people’s lives and health.”

They should “ensure that the masses have a calm, peaceful and happy Spring Festival,” he added.

Health officials in the central city of Wuhan, where viral pneumonia appears to originate, said 136 additional cases have been confirmed in the city, which now has a total of 198 infected patients. Last weekend, a third patient died.

Five people in Beijing and 14 in southern China’s Guangdong province were also diagnosed with the new coronavirus, public television CCTV reported on Monday evening. In total, seven suspected cases have been discovered in other parts of the country, notably in the provinces of Sichuan and Yunnan in the southwest and in Shanghai.

The epidemic has put other countries on the alert as millions of Chinese travel to the Lunar New Year. Thai and Japanese authorities have already identified at least three cases, all of which involve recent trips from China.

South Korea reported its first case on Monday when a 35-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan tested positive for the new coronavirus a day after arriving at Incheon airport in Seoul. The woman was isolated in a public hospital in Incheon city, just west of Seoul, the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

At least half a dozen countries in Asia and three US airports have started screening incoming airline passengers from central China.

Videos posted online show people in protective gear checking the temperatures of airline passengers arriving in Macau from Wuhan one by one. A man named Yang, who works for the Macau Health Bureau, confirmed by telephone that such checks were taking place in southern China.

Many of the first cases of coronavirus were linked to a seafood market in Wuhan, which was closed after investigation by the authorities.

Since hundreds of people who have come into close contact with diagnosed patients have not gotten sick, the municipal health commission maintains that the virus is not easily transmitted between humans, although it does not rule out the possibility of limited human-to-human transmission.

China’s National Health Commission has said experts believe the current epidemic is “avoidable and controllable”.

“However, the source of the new type of coronavirus has not been found, we do not fully understand how the virus is transmitted, and changes in the virus still need to be closely monitored,” the commission said in a statement on Sunday.

Coronaviruses cause illnesses ranging from colds to SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome. SARS first infected people in southern China in late 2002 and has spread to more than two dozen countries, killing nearly 800 people. The Chinese government initially tried to conceal the severity of the SARS epidemic, but its concealment was revealed by a senior doctor.

“At the start of SARS, the information was delayed and concealed,” said a columnist for the National Times Global Times. “This kind of thing should not happen again in China.”

“We have made great strides in medicine, social affairs and public opinion since 2003,” said the editorial.

Xi called on government departments on Monday to promptly publish information on the virus and to deepen international cooperation.

China has notified and maintained close communication with the World Health Organization and other affected countries and regions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said during a regular media availability.

Wuhan also adopted measures to control the flow of people leaving the city, said Geng.

The virus behind the current epidemic is different from those previously identified, Chinese scientists said earlier this month. The first symptoms of the new coronavirus include fever, cough, tightness in the chest, and shortness of breath.

On the Weibo social media platform, which is widely used in China, people have posted prevention tips such as wearing masks and washing hands. State television CCTV recommended staying warm, increasing physical activity, eating lightly, and avoiding crowded places. Some people have said that they have canceled their travel plans and are staying home for the Lunar New Year.

