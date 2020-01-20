advertisement

Space Laika dog. Harambe Gorilla. And now, the bungee pork.

Three animals whose feeble brains can’t understand what good they have done for society.

A Chinese theme park, not particularly known for their ethics and safety rules, made a lively pig jump to attract visitors to the park.

Southwest China’s park, called the Meixin Red Wine City Park, slammed the door with a whopping 223 feet on Saturday.

The video, which gives new meaning to the phrase “when pigs fly”, shows the unknown pig slipping and embarrassing his lungs.

The video also features behind-the-scenes footage of how park staff transported pigs to so many stairs.

The South China Morning Post reported that a spokesman for the park labeled the event as “just a little fun,” and that the animal would already be killed for Chinese New Year celebrations anyway.

“This is our opening day today. We allow the pig to make the first jump because pork prices have been very high this year and recently they have fallen slightly,” said the unnamed owner of the park.

Park was then at the forefront of criticizing the Internet, for which they would eventually apologize.

“We sincerely accept the criticisms and advice of the networks and apologize to the public,” the park said in a statement. “We will improve our tourism area marketing to provide tourists with better services.”

A spokesman for the park said the pig was slaughtered for food after jumping into the bungee.

The Millennium Post reached out to PETA for comment, but has yet to hear from the animal rights organization.

