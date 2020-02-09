advertisement

According to a press conference in Shanghai on Saturday, Chinese health authorities have identified aerosol as one of the transmission routes for the deadly novel corona virus, which has infected at least tens of thousands and caused concern worldwide.

Aerosol transmission occurs when you inhale small droplets in the air that contain the virus. Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), measles, and avian influenza H5N1 can spread via aerosols that may remain in the air for an extended period of time.

advertisement

The other two main transmission routes for the virus include direct contact – inhaling droplets of an infected person who sneezes and coughs at close range – and contact transmission. This means that a person can become infected by touching objects contaminated with droplets that transmit the virus, touching the membranes of his mouth, nose, or eyes without washing his hands.

A commuter with a face mask will ride a subway train in Tokyo on February 8, 2020. (Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images)

According to current scientific data, the coronavirus can survive on surfaces for several hours to five days, depending on the environment, Jiang Rongmeng, an expert from China’s leading health agency, the National Health Commission (NHC), recently said at a press conference.

The results came after the Guangdong authorities discovered the nucleic acid of the new virus on a patient’s doorknob less than a week ago.

A medical worker receives a lunch box for patients through a window during the virus outbreak in the city on January 30, 2020 in an isolation ward at a hospital in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. (STR / AFP via Getty Images)

A number of Chinese cities, including the epicenter of the Wuhan eruption in Hubei province; Xi’an in Shaanxi; Nanyang, Xuchang and Kaifeng in Henan; Xingtai in Hebei; Jiujiang in Guangdong has used mist cannon trucks and street cleaning trucks to spray disinfectants on the streets to remove the virus from public spaces.

Shenzhen and Kunming in southern China were among the last two to use drones for the disinfection process.

Local residents fill a drone with disinfectant before being sprayed on January 31, 2020 in a village in Pingdingshan, central China’s Henan Province, during the virus outbreak in Hubei’s city of Wuhan. (STR / AFP via Getty Images)

Zeng Qun, vice director of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, urged the public to cancel all social gatherings, open windows to ensure indoor ventilation, and regularly disinfect their homes. Zeng cited door handles, chairs, and toilet seat cushions as key areas prone to contamination, and suggested using 75 percent ethanol solution or chlorine solution for disinfection.

In a recent survey on the popular WeChat messaging platform, attended by 75,000 participants, 62 percent said they hadn’t used an elevator for more than a week. For those still using the elevator, many chose to bring a pen, toothpick or napkin, or wear gloves to avoid any direct contact.

Officials have also warned the family members of the infected to wear masks, keep a distance of at least one meter, and to clean their hands immediately after touching objects that have been exposed to the patient.

A worker with a face mask as a precaution after a coronavirus outbreak that started in the Chinese city of Wuhan is walking on February 8, 2020 in the port of Shenzhen, port of Hong Kong. (Philip Fong / AFP via Getty Images)

In a press conference on the same day, the Chinese NHC announced that the virus would have a temporary name called “Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia” (NCP for short).

It remains uncertain whether the virus can spread through stool contamination, a concern that arose after the stool of the first US coronavirus patient to test positive for the virus.

Feng Luzhao, an infectious disease researcher at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at the conference that they had identified similar cases in several regions that raised the question of whether the pathogens could spread through spoiled food and water.

According to the NHC, the telltale signs of infection are fever, fatigue, dry cough, and difficulty breathing, which can lead to pneumonia, kidney failure, and death.

However, some patients have reported atypical symptoms such as diarrhea, headache, palpitations, chest pain, eye infections and sore muscles.

Follow Eva on Twitter: @EvaSailEast. (TagsToTranslate) Coronavirus

advertisement