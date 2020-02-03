advertisement

A doctor who issued a text warning about the coronavirus outbreak was arrested and reprimanded by the Chinese authorities for triggering the alarm.

When the disease hit seven patients in a hospital in late December, Dr. Li Wenliang in a group chat text saying: “Quarantined in the emergency room.”

One recipient replied, “So frightening. Is SARS coming back? “

In the middle of the night, officers from Wuhan, the epicenter of the fatal outbreak of the coronavirus, arrested the doctor and asked to know why he was relaying the message The New York Times,

Three days later, he had to sign a statement admitting that his text was “illegal behavior.”

On December 31, Dr. Li shared outside the online group, in which the police interviewed eight people – all doctors – who spread “rumors” about the virus.

Shortly afterwards, the Xinhua news agency issued a warning to the public: “The police are calling on all Internet users not to make up rumors, not to spread rumors, not to believe rumors.”

The same day, Wuhan officials announced that 27 people were suffering from mysterious pneumonia. However, there is no reason to be alarmed. At the time, the residents were not yet aware of how the virus was transmitted. Health officials said the disease was “avoidable and controllable” in a statement.

Arrivals and departures to Wuhan were discontinued on January 23, and the last flight from the city to Australia arrived over a week ago.

Chinese officials were later widely criticized for publicly downplaying the virus and for being too slow to take action.

HOW SLOW WERE OFFICIAL ANSWERS?

The first case of the coronavirus was found in early December. In the following weeks, local authorities downplayed the threat and prevented people from spreading “rumors” about it online. Her main priority was to control the narrative surrounding the outbreak.

On January 1, police officers closed and disinfected the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market.

However, city officials continued to be optimistic in public statements. They said they stopped the virus at its source and did not hint that there were signs of spread between people.

But by the end of the first week of January, the hospitals were overcrowded with people who had the same symptoms.

The Times notes that the cases were family members, making it clear that the disease spread through human contact.

However, the local authorities did not raise the alarm. On January 7, Wuhan Mayor Zhou Xianwang made a speech denouncing his health plans for the city. The virus outbreak received no mention.

By January 13, Thailand had reported the first confirmed case of the virus outside of China.

It was not until a week later, on January 20, that Chinese leader Xi Jinping finally made his first public statement about the outbreak.

To date, the virus has killed at least 305 people and infected more than 14,300 worldwide as it continues to spread beyond China.

It has made its way to at least 25 countries and territories, including 12 cases in Australia.

GROWING GAMES

Anger is growing in China over how the authorities dealt with the outbreak.

Over the weekend, Beijing News released a video showing government employees taking relief supplies to medical personnel who helped fight the virus.

The Wuhan government issued a statement that the personnel who attended an emergency care meeting on Saturday “were given masks and other related protective items by the Red Cross in China, which monitors donations.”

“We will continue to standardize the collection, storage, and distribution of protective equipment for front workers. Many thanks to the media for their attention and monitoring,” the statement said.

According to The guardThis led to a backlash against the Chinese authorities.

“These deliveries are for the doctors, not the government,” said a commentator.

“Shameless … have a little dignity. The whole country is watching, ”wrote another.

It comes as people struggle to buy masks and other protective gear across the country.

Dr. Li himself was infected with the corona virus. He issued a follow-up statement on Weibo that angered even more people.

“Now everything is done. It’s finally confirmed, ”he wrote.

In another post, he wrote: “I saw a lot of support and encouragement online, which really improved my emotional state. Thank you all. “

WHY WERE OFFICIALS RESPONDING SO SLOWLY?

The inability of Chinese officials to deal with the crisis immediately is anchored in the country’s politics.

Javier Hernandez, the Beijing correspondent for The New York Timessaid China’s authoritarian culture has allowed the crisis to enter.

“China’s authoritarian culture has created the conditions for this crisis in many ways,” he said The daily, on Times Podcast. “China has built this ruthless system for decades in which you as a Communist Party official are considered almost perfect. If something goes wrong, you are the one who takes responsibility and falls. “

As a result, the Chinese authorities fear Beijing’s anger and instinctively cover up the negative hopes that Mr. Xi and his inner circle will not know.

“This has created an incentive system that local officials fear is saying something about bad news,” said Hernandez. “They fear that they will lose their power if it turns out that they have done something wrong. In such a situation, the incentive is to cover up, hide, delay, and try to control these problems yourself, hoping that maybe nobody will ever hear about them. “

For months, Chinese local officials wanted to prevent the chain health crisis from being reported.

“Instead, they tried to cover it up to see if they could handle it in secret, and maybe nobody would know about it. Maybe Beijing wouldn’t find out. But at some point it broke down.

China said it will make many changes to its system after SARS. It said it would expand its disease reporting system. They promised to be more transparent about the publication of data and other things. “

However, according to Hernandez, even the SARS outbreak could not stop China’s authoritarian culture, which under Mr. Xi’s rule only deteriorated and increased people’s fear of being associated with bad news.

“He has turned out to be the most powerful leader since Mao. He is someone who always talks about this great ascending moment for China, in which China will be this superpower, and anything that contradicts Xi’s vision of this harmonious upswing in China viewed as a problem and the people who create this problem will pay the consequences, ”he said.

“When I was there in Wuhan, I could feel the fear that was spreading across all parts of society. There were people like the ambulance doctors who were afraid to question the statistics of the officials. Hospitals did not want to test patients for fear of knowing the results. They didn’t want to be seen as telling the truth of this unsavory story to the public. You are afraid of being responsible for this crisis. You don’t want to attract attention. “

Adam Ni, a Chinese researcher at Macquarie University, said the Communist Party’s reputation and legitimacy were inconsistent with the virus.

Your response to this type of incident – known in the party language as “sudden incidents” – is critical to the party’s approval and survival.

“Having realized how serious this is and how destabilizing it can be for the party, it is now difficult to fully mobilize the resources to deal with the crisis,” he said. “Ultimately, despite the party’s efforts at narrative control, the Chinese people are likely to judge the party sharply.”

He noted that the strong leader’s “prestige” was “likely to take a blow” and said the stakes for Mr. Xi are high at the moment.

Mr. Ni said the Chinese leader would be “showered with glory” if things went right.

“It’s a high risk, a high reward for him,” he said.

