Officials from two virus-infected cities in southern China could now confiscate private property to combat the outbreak of the coronavirus that has pushed the country’s health system to its limits.

According to a release on February 11, the city and district authorities of Guangzhou City “can temporarily expropriate houses, venues, transportation vehicles, and other facilities from companies or individuals” as needed.

The government could also ask the relevant organizations to manufacture or provide disease control equipment or daily supplies as advertised.

She noted that officials who carry out such measures should compensate the parties accordingly and, if possible, return the materials.

On the same day, the City of Shenzhen issued a similar notice, authorizing local officials to expropriate supplies, equipment, and venues from the public to meet the needs of health workers at the forefront if they return the items or provide compensation.

The Shenzhen announcement also allowed the government to shut down factories, businesses, schools and restrict public gatherings and use of locations “prone to outbreak of damage”.

Healthcare professionals in protective clothing leave a public home on February 11, 2020 after the outbreak of the novel corona virus in front of the Hong Mei House on the Cheung Hong estate in Hong Kong, China, to evacuate residents. (Tyrone Siu / Reuters)

Heng He, a US-based political affairs commentator, was skeptical of such measures. Although similar emergency measures were taken in other countries, Heng was concerned about the regime’s ability to deliver on its promise to provide compensation.

“Regardless of whether this is compatible with the constitutional law, the Chinese Communist Party doesn’t even abide by its own laws,” he said.

Heng said politics appear to be a new way for the Guangdong authorities to “steal wealth from the public.”

“Although they said there will be compensation, many people have experienced such compensation during the violent demolition – many are symbolic,” he said.

Forced termination campaigns have been a recurring problem in China for the past two decades. According to a report by the Shengting law firm in 2019, at least 751 complaints about forced abortions were submitted from 2014 to 2017. and in 43 percent of the cases, officials have not followed legal procedures.

Heng said that the announcement approval could allow officials to “benefit from the nation’s misfortune.”

Residents of other cities have reported that local officials have abused the blocking rules for profit.

A few citizens in Hebei Province who wanted to remain anonymous told local Epoch Times officials that they had blocked transportation in their neighborhood and only allowed transit if they offered some form of bribery, such as expensive wine.

Some Internet users also made similar comments on Chinese social media.

“Personal property” So where should these people go? “One asked. Others also expressed fears that, given the censorship of local authorities, politics could be a barometer of the severity of the outbreak.

A Chinese couple wears plastic coats and protective masks as they shop in a supermarket in Beijing, China, on February 11, 2020. (Kevin Frayer / Getty Images)

To date, more than 80 cities in China, including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, have at least partially blocked to prevent the deadly virus from spreading further.

Citizens across China are said to wear masks when entering public spaces, while schools in over a dozen provinces have postponed the new term for the second time in around two weeks.

Around two dozen major international airlines, including United Airlines, Delta Airlines and American Airlines, have suspended flights to China. American Airlines also extended the ban on February 11 to the end of April, saying it would “make adjustments if necessary.”

“With 99 percent of cases in China, this is still an emergency for that country, but it is a major threat to the rest of the world,” Tedros Ghebreyesus, chief of the World Health Organization, said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Follow Eva on Twitter: @EvaSailEast. (TagsToTranslate) coronavirus

