The race was to take place on April 19 at the Shanghai International District as the fourth event in the F20 calendar for 2020.

However, fears about the spread of coronavirus, which has been dubbed Covid-19 this week, mean that the Grand Prix is ​​the latest sporting event in China.

The announcement posted on F1’s official website reads: “The 2020 China Grand Prix project, scheduled for April 17-19, has been delayed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak novel.”

According to figures released by the World Health Organization (WHO), deaths from coronaviruses have risen to more than 1,000, and there are more than 42,000 confirmed cases in China.

It was first discovered in Wuhan City, about 450 miles from Shanghai.

Wednesday’s announcement says the FIA, the world governing body for motorsport: , Juss Sports Group, promoted to China Grand Prix, has formally requested to postpone the FIA ​​Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix of 2020.

“The FIA, together with Formula 1, have jointly decided to accept this official request from the advertiser and postpone the FIA ​​Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix of 2020,” he said.

“In the wake of ongoing health concerns and when the World Health Organization has considered coronavirus a global health emergency, the FCC and Formula One have taken these measures to ensure the health and safety of travelers, championship players and fans,” he said. of primary concern. ”

The FIA ​​reports that it and refereeing officials “will look into the viability of alternative dates for the Grand Prix during the last year of the year if the situation improves.”

Chinese authorities want to prevent mass rallies, given that coronavirus is spreading quickly, leading to a number of events being delayed or canceled.

Domestic soccer in the country is suspended, and World Athletes postponed the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing until 2021. The Hong Kong Marathon was canceled, and LPGA golf and Fed Cup tennis events were also canceled.

Fears about the global epidemic have been raised by a number of experts.

The WTO has so far advised not to pay restrictions on international travel.

However, the United States has told its citizens not to travel to China, and has already instructed those already in the country “to try commercially,” urging those who choose to stay “as much as possible at home and limit contact with others, including large gatherings.”

The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office has advised against all travel to Wuhan and “all but the necessary travel to mainland China”, urging Chinese citizens to leave as far as possible.

There are a number of Formula One teams in England, including Mercedes, based in Brockley North. The teams of McLaren, Williams, Red Bull and Reno also have a UK base.

