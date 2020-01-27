advertisement

The death of NBA star Kobe Bryant triggered a mourning outbreak on Monday in China, where he was loved by fans, in which a hashtag of the news was called up more than a billion times.

Nine people were killed in a helicopter crash, including 41-year-old Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Los Angeles officials confirmed on Sunday.

Basketball is arguably the most popular sport in China, and Bryant – a five-time NBA champion who blogged for Chinese internet giant SINA in 2009 – was one of the first American stars to build a large fan base in the country.

After retiring in 2016, he remained popular in China and made frequent contact with Chinese fans through social media.

Despite China’s concerns about a virus epidemic crisis, the hashtag “Kobe past” has been viewed more than 1.2 billion times on the popular Chinese social media platform Weibo and triggered more than a million posts within a few hours.

“Kobe is not a basketball star. He is my life coach, ”said one post.

“That’s wrong, wrong, I can’t believe it,” said another.

One user wrote that he cried when he heard about the tragedy: “All my youth is all about you! So sad!”

In Bryant’s last post on his Weibo account on Friday, he sent New Year greetings to his Chinese followers.

“I wish you luck, health and inner magic to be more successful in the mouse year ahead,” said Bryant.

The NBA was heavily criticized and boycotted in China last October after a Houston Rockets manager tweeted its support for demonstrations in Hong Kong against Beijing’s influence in the semi-autonomous city.

However, this seems to have done little to dampen Chinese support for the league, especially since China’s own national team gives fans little cause for joy.

