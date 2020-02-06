advertisement

OTTAWA – China’s envoy to Ottawa is offering excellent praise for Canada’s help in combating the novel coronavirus outbreak and is suggesting it may be helpful in repairing diplomatic rifts between their countries.

Ambassador Cong Peiwu tells the Canadian Press that everything Canada can do within the next few weeks will be appreciated, as both countries try to solve their problems and get their relationship back on track.

Cong was referring to the diplomatic fall that followed the arrests of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou from Canada, and the imprisonment of China by Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

advertisement

The RCMP arrested Meng on a US extradition order in December 2018 and the two Canadian men were arrested for violating China’s national security nine days later.

Cong praised the co-operation between Canada and China in combating the outbreak and says his country’s top priority has been to ensure the safety of the Chinese people and all foreign nationals, including Canada.

Kong says he appreciates Canada’s support against anti-Chinese sentiment over the blast, including a statement by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denouncing discrimination based on fear.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 6, 2020.

advertisement