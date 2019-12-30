advertisement

SHANGHAI – A Chinese court sentenced the pastor of the Holy Covenant Church of Early Wang Yi to nine years in prison on charges of inciting to undermine state power and illegally operating a business.

Wang was among dozens of church priests and leaders of the Free Church of the Rain Covenant arrested by police in December 2018, most of whom were subsequently released.

The church is one of the most popular unregistered Protestant “registered” churches of China’s “home”.

Chinese law requires places of worship to be registered and subject to government supervision, but some have refused to register, for various reasons, and are called “home” churches.

China’s constitution guarantees religious freedom, but since President Xi Jinping took office six years ago, the government has tightened restrictions on religions considered a challenge to the ruling Communist Party’s authority.

The government has hit underground, Protestant and Catholic churches and supported new legislation to increase oversight of religious education and practices, with tougher penalties for practices not sanctioned by the authorities.

According to a statement posted on the Chengdu court website in western Sichuan province, Wang has also been deprived of his political rights for three years and 50,000 yuan ($ 7,160) of his personal property was confiscated as part of his conviction. .

China also sentenced Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo in 2009 to 11 years in prison on charges of “inciting to undermine state power”. Liu died in prison in 2017 after being denied permission to leave China for treatment for late-stage liver cancer. ($ 1 = 6.9796 yuan Chinese renminbi) (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Tom Hogue and Michael Perry)

