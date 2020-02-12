advertisement

Around two dozen countries around the world have taken precautionary measures to curb the spread of the new COVID-19 coronavirus as the death toll continues to rise.

Chinese Falun Gong Practitioner Forced to Coronavirus Quarantine after Torture

According to a website documenting the persecution of the Falun Gong meditation group in China, a Chinese prisoner of conscience who has been severely tortured to the point of unconsciousness has been taken to a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients.

Gong Fengqiang was arrested on December 27 last year for his belief in Falun Gong known as Falun Dafa, according to Minghui.org, a US-based website. The meditation practice, based on moral teachings of truthfulness, compassion and tolerance, has been pursued by the Chinese regime since 1999.

During his detention, he was “ill-treated in a detention center” by Chinese Communist Party officials and lost consciousness. He was then taken to a coronavirus quarantine center because officials said the site’s Chinese edition had tried to cover up the incident.

Chinese officials are allowed to confiscate personal property during a virus outbreak

Officials from two virus-infected cities in southern China could now confiscate private property to combat the outbreak of the coronavirus that has pushed the country’s health system to its limits.

According to a release on February 11, the city and district authorities of Guangzhou City “can temporarily expropriate houses, venues, transportation vehicles, and other facilities from companies or individuals” as needed.

The government could also ask the relevant organizations to manufacture or provide disease control equipment or daily supplies as advertised.

She noted that officials who carry out such measures should compensate the parties accordingly and, if possible, return the materials.

Reuters contributed to this report.

