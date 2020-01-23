advertisement

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the mysterious viral disease that has afflicted hundreds of people in China and left more than a dozen dead is not yet a global health emergency.

“Make no mistake. This is an emergency in China, but not yet a global health emergency,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO head, at a press conference on Thursday. “I am not explaining an international health emergency today,” he added.

A total of 584 cases were reported to the international health authority, including 17 deaths. Most of them are within China, but several have been reported in Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, and the United States, he said.

Other suspected cases of coronaviruses – such as those reported in the UK, Brazil or Mexico – are still under investigation, Ghebreyesus noted.

Those who died from the virus had health problems such as high blood pressure, diabetes or cardiovascular diseases that would have weakened their immune systems.

Ghebreyesus warned: “There are still a lot that we do not know. We do not know the source of this virus, we do not understand how easily it spreads and we do not fully understand its clinical features or its severity.” Also: “It is likely that we will see other cases from China and other countries in other parts, ”he told reporters.

“We are determined to end this outbreak as soon as possible,” he said.

The WHO last declared a global health emergency for an infectious disease in 2019 after the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo, in which thousands of people were killed. The agency reported global health emergencies for the Zika virus, Ebola and polio outbreaks in 2014 and swine flu in 2009 in 2016.

The Chinese regime authorities quarantined three cities on Thursday to reduce the virus outbreak and put nearly 20 million people in detention.

The cities of Wuhan, near Huanggang and Ezhou are under quarantine. All public transportation is closed and the airports are closed.

The Wuhan government said people should not leave unless there is a special reason.

“Airports and train stations that can be used to leave the city are temporarily closed. The closings will continue until further notice, ”the government said.

At the same time, the US State Department advised potential Wuhan travelers to exercise caution. Together with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the agency urged Americans to avoid unnecessary trips to Wuhan after Chinese officials stopped transportation to and from the city.

In a travel note from Thursday, anyone who has traveled to Wuhan in the past few days and feels sick should immediately see a doctor. It also asked people to call the doctor’s office or emergency room beforehand to tell them about their symptoms and route.

The same warning also warned travelers that the Chinese Communist Party could use the virus outbreak as a reason to act against dissenting opinions and detain people indefinitely.

