SHENZHEN – Chinese citizens are using mapping and travel tracking software to try to avoid neighborhoods with coronavirus infections and better prepare for the dangers they face.

Both QuantUrban data mapping companies and a third-party Wechat mini-developer have created platforms that receive official neighborhood information, where confirmed cases live and map it geographically so users can control how close they are to infection sites.

While the WeChat program, dubbed “YiKuang” – or “Epidemic Situation” – covers the southern cities of Shenzhen and Guangzhou, the QuantUrban browser-based maps also cover nine other cities in the province.

“Shenzhen could have a big explosion within the next few days, and government data is slowly coming out,” said April, a Shenzhen-based manager who declined to give his full name.

“To see the map is a psychological comfort. You can’t guarantee there won’t be fresh cases, but you can avoid an area that is already hit, ”she said.

Confirmed cases in Shenzhen have climbed rapidly to 245 since Monday, making southern tech capital the worst affected by China’s major cities – Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. There is a large population of migrant workers from the heavily affected central provinces.

“We wanted to map information so that the public could see better how epidemic sites are distributed more intuitively, and we also remind everyone to provide adequate protection,” said Yuan Xiaohui, co-founder and CEO of QuantUrban.

The volunteers also help the team keep the map up to date as the government releases data daily, she said.

Yikuang also relies on volunteers to keep up-to-date and initially mark neighborhoods with confirmed cases with a skull and crossover logo. It has since changed to less alarming call points after users on the Weibo social media platform complained they would cause panic.

“If I know there are sick people nearby, I can take steps to be extra careful,” a finance student Steven Liu told Reuters. “I live between Shenzhen and Guangzhou, and these maps are really great there.”

QuantUrban is also covering nine other cities in Guangdong province, Yuan said.

State-owned CCTV media and People’s Daily have also given their approval to separate programs that help users track whether a bus, train or plane they traveled with was also used by a confirmed infected patient.

(1 $ = 7,0188 yuan Chinese renminbi) (Reporting by David Kirton in Shenzhen; Additional reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

