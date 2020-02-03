advertisement

PART – Chinese authorities dismiss two officials in Hubei province, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, over the death of a patient with cerebral palsy whose father and sole caregiver were quarantined.

“The local government was not practical and realistic when doing work and failed to perform its duty,” the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a statement.

Yan Cheng, 16, was found dead Wednesday, a week after his father was quarantined for the virus.

According to the Hong Kong city government’s website, Yan’s father had asked his relatives, village officials and village doctors to take care of his son.

Jan’s story was one of the best stories on Sina Weibo, a Twitter-like microblogging website.

The Communist Party chief and the chief of the city of Hong, where Yan lived, have been fired.

CCDI on Thursday said it will severely punish officials who lay off work in the fight against the new virus spreading across the country. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Nick Macfie)

