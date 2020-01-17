advertisement

MYITKYINA – The streets of Myanmar’s capital Naypyitaw were celebrated with placards celebrating 70 years of Myanmar-China relations ahead of President Xi Jinping’s arrival on Friday for his first visit to Southeast Asia as China’s leader.

But for thousands of villagers living in northern Myanmar, near the Chinese border, there is another anniversary that no one can celebrate. It’s been 10 years since they left their land for a $ 3.6 billion dam, an unfinished Beijing-backed project that dog relations between the two neighbors.

The Myitsone Hydroelectric Dam in Kachin State is a multi-billion dollar infrastructure project that forms part of the Xi Roads Initiative and Road Initiative. The Chinese leader aims to discuss his grandiose plan for what has been described as a “21st Century Silk Road” during his two-day visit to Myanmar.

advertisement

Dam construction was suspended in 2011 following a public outcry over evictions and expected environmental damage, which included flooding of a Singapore-sized area, but villagers are not allowed to return home, and Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has shown again he can move on.

“The biggest losses were agricultural lands,” said Reverend Tu Hkawng, a member of the Kachin ethnic minority, who are predominantly Christian, adding that residents had moved to substandard housing provided by China and many had been forced to look for work. beyond the border.

“I would say our social structure was destroyed,” he said. “We were there to help and care for each other. Things like that are gone. “

An open letter from dozens of Kachin civil society groups published the day before Xi’s arrival called on the Chinese leader to finally scrap the project, saying that wider Chinese investments in the region, including massive banana plantations, had had a “widespread social and environmental impacts including land problems and threats to nature and historical sites.”

Chinese investment has “disregarded local traditions and values ​​and failed to consult with local people,” he said.

Xi is scheduled to meet with Aung San Suu Kyi state councilor and army chief Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyitaw, as well as leaders of small political parties.

Protesters plan to gather in front of the Chinese embassy in Yangon on Saturday to oppose the “exploitation of natural resources” in Myanmar, including the Myitsone project.

Aung Soe Myint, an anti-feud activist, said Suu Kyi should beware of what China offers, or risk being punished in a general election expected in November.

“If Aung San Suu Kyi agrees with him, it would be political suicide,” Aung Soe Myint said.

UNCRITICAL LINKS

Myanmar has had a historically fraught relationship with China, with many doubting Beijing’s influence on its smaller neighbor. But relations warmed after China avoided joining in Myanmar’s international condemnation of the expulsion of Rohingya ethnic Muslims in 2017.

More than 730,000 Rohingya were forced to flee western Myanmar after a military attack The UN has said it was executed with “genocidal intent”, though the government claims it was a legitimate counter-insurgency operation launched in response to militant attacks on forces. security.

China has defended Myanmar on the global stage and has been seen as the biggest obstacle to prosecuting its leaders in an international war crimes tribunal. China is Myanmar’s second largest investor after Singapore.

In an editorial published in the Myanmar state media on Thursday, Xi said the visit was about “results-oriented belt cooperation” and the transition from the “conceptual phase to concrete planning and implementation” of projects such as Myanmar-China Economic Star The corridor, linking China with the Indian Ocean, has seen slow progress.

Analysts say while the Kachin state dam may be included in the discussions, Myanmar is unlikely to agree to a full resumption before the elections are due by the end of the year. China’s Yunnan Province, the dam’s intended electricity destination, now has a surplus.

Speaking to reporters last week, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui said the two sides were in touch over the dam, and any co-operation would be “in line with Myanmar’s long-term plan”.

Hla Kyaw Zaw, a Yunnan-based analyst at the Myanmar-China border, expects both sides to work on some compromises on the stalled project.

“They will find a winning solution for the Myitsone project,” said Hla Kyaw Zaw. “It seems they (China) know and realize that here are some mistakes on their part. They have been silent on the matter. (Additional reporting by Thu Thu Aung in Yangon and Cate Cadell in Beijing; Writing by Poppy McPherson; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

advertisement