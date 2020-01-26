advertisement

SHANGHAI – China’s mayor, Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 56 and infected more than 2,000 in China, said Sunday he expects another 1,000 new patients in the city, stressing the pressure of tremendous in Wuhan’s infrastructure.

The Wuhan city government will step up the construction of specialized hospitals to deal with infected patients, Zhou Xianwang told reporters.

The pressure on the supply of medical goods such as protective suits, masks and cups was greatly eased, he said, thanks in part to increased private donations.

Wuhan, a city of about 11 million and the capital of Hubei province, has been under virtual closure amid major efforts to improve the blast.

Images of crowded hospital corridors seeking treatment have been widely circulated on Chinese social media, and residents have complained about rising prices for essentials such as vegetables.

Zhou insisted on Sunday that the city’s food prices are stable and food supplies are plentiful.

Hubei Province Governor Wang Xiaodong also told reporters during the conference that he felt “agonized” and responsible for the blast. (Reporting by Leng Cheng, Yilei Sun and Se Young Lee Editing by William Maclean and Frances Kerry)

