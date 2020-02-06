advertisement

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hubei Province jumps alarmingly fast with more than 10,000 new confirmed cases in just four days.

Newly released figures from Chinese officials show that the number of confirmed cases rose from 549 on January 23 when the province was closed to 19,665 on February 5.

The virus outbreak infected more than 28,200 people worldwide, 99 percent of whom live on the mainland.

There were 563 deaths and 28,018 confirmed cases in China. The number of deaths on the mainland has increased alarmingly to 73 in the last 24 hours.

There were 21 cases in the semi-autonomous area of ​​Hong Kong, including one death, while there were 10 cases in Macau.

There was also one death in the Philippines that confirmed a total of three cases.

There are currently 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia, four each in Queensland, NSW and Victoria, and two in South Australia.

Meanwhile, Japanese health authorities have confirmed that 20 passengers, including two Australians, tested positive for the virus on a cruise ship anchored in front of Yokohama harbor.

Around 3,700 people, including more than 200 Australians, have been quarantined on the Diamond Princess for at least two weeks.

The virus revived fears of the fatal SARS outbreak in 2002-2003, which killed nearly 800 people.

Earlier, Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned Australia that the outbreak of the corona virus would be hit hard, which exacerbated the cost of the Bushfire crisis.

He said finance officers are trying to model a number of scenarios as the corona virus spreads around the world.

There is a high level of uncertainty and the economic impact will largely depend on efforts to curb the spread of the deadly virus. However, one thing is certain.

“The global impact of all of this, let alone the domestic one, will, I believe, actually weigh on the economy,” he said today.

“Because of the corona virus, there will be an economic blow, just as it will because of the bush fires.

“We expect success, especially this quarter … how much more of it really depends on how the virus spreads globally.”

The economic alarm bell follows a serious warning from Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk that jobs in her state could be cut within weeks if the federal government didn’t raise cash to help companies survive.

The tourism industry in Queensland is being eliminated by travel bans. In the Cairns region alone, $ 200 million in appointment bookings would be lost, and exporters, including seafood producers serving China, would lose their entire markets.

“I don’t think we can wait weeks or months. I think that’s something we have to react to very, very quickly,” Ms. Palaszczuk told ABC TV.

Despite fears from Queensland, Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe remains optimistic.

Dr. Lowe predicted this week at the National Press Club that the devastating bushfire and coronavirus effects will be short-lived, unlike Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who expects the virus alone to have a “significant impact”.

Surprisingly, the central bank is sticking to last November’s forecasts that economic growth will accelerate to 2.75 percent by the end of this year and accelerate to three percent by the end of 2021.

This would be a significant increase over the only 1.7 percent growth that was recorded until September 2019 – the last official reading for the economy.

Dr. Lowe expects global growth to accelerate, which will benefit the Australian economy, as well as a renewed expansion of mining investments and a recovery in consumer spending.

Economists are less optimistic as the ANZ Bank forecasts a decline in the economy in the March quarter due to devastating forest fires and the corona virus.

Westpac economists assume that the economy will stall in the first three months of the year due to the deadly virus and will only add up to 1.9 percent by the end of 2020, far from the reserve bank’s expectations

Other Australian evacuees landed on Christmas Island on Thursday after being flown out of Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the outbreak.

However, the government is already planning what to do if the outbreak continues and the quarantine facility set up on Christmas Island reaches 1200 people.

Defense officials are working to identify locations on the mainland to prevent potential spills, according to Morrison. Hotels and mines are possible solutions.

The last group to arrive on Christmas Island are 35 Australian citizens and permanent residents who left Wuhan on Wednesday.

They boarded an Air New Zealand flight that also brought 98 New Zealanders and a number of others to Auckland.

The Australian group was then flown to Christmas Island on a charter plane, where it joined 241 evacuees from a previous Qantas evacuation flight. All are quarantined for two weeks.

– with Tracy Ferrier, AAP

