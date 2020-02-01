advertisement

Several Chinese officials recently had media interviews that fully exposed their lack of knowledge about coronavirus control measures.

The outbreak was first reported by the Chinese authorities on December 31, 2019, but the disease first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in early December. Wuhan is the capital of Hubei Province.

It has since spread to all Chinese provinces and regions, as well as more than 20 countries around the world.

Meanwhile, the city of Huanggang, east of Wuhan, has decided to ban vehicles from entering and leaving the city – suggesting that the extent of the outbreak is far worse than reported by the authorities.

Huanggang officials

On January 29, the central government in Beijing sent a work team to Huanggang. The team met with Tang Zhihong, chief of the city’s health commission, and Chen Mingxing, director of the city’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) accompanied the work team and recorded the meeting.

Tang was unable to answer questions from the Beijing experts.

In the CCTV video, the Beijing experts questioned the current capacity of the hospitals in the city. Tang said nothing. When Tang was pressed again, he replied, “We have an officer responsible for this problem.”

The experts asked about the current number of confirmed cases in Huanggang. Tang first said it was “more than 200”, but Chen intervened and said, “118.”

They also asked, “How many patients are treated in hospitals?” Both Tang and Chen didn’t answer.

This angered Chinese internet users who commented on the news segment on social media.

The next day, the Huanggang government announced that Tang had been fired from her position.

Previously, on January 23, Sheng Wenjun, secretary of the Chinese Communist Party of the quarantined city of Chibi, inspected the area’s response to the coronavirus. He was wearing a surgical mask, but the mask only covered his mouth. His nose was exposed to the air.

Party secretary Sheng Wenjun of the quarantined city of Chibi wears a mask, but does not cover his nose on January 23, 2020 in Chibi, China. (Screenshot)

At a recent press conference, some officials also showed that they could not wear their masks properly.

At a press conference on January 26, Hubei Province governor Wang Xiaodong wore no mask. but Hubei secretary Bie Bixiong did. However, his mask did not cover his nose either. The mayor of Wuhan, Zhou Xianwang, was wearing a mask, but it was turned inside out.

Hubei governor Wang Xiaodong (center) is not wearing a mask. Hubei secretary Bie Bixiong (left) wears a mask, but the mask does not cover his nose. Wuhan’s Mayor Zhou Xianwang (right) wears a mask on the left at the press conference on January 26, 2020 in Wuhan, China. (Screenshot)

New lock

The Huanggang government announced new blocking measures on January 30.

According to the new regulation, all roads in the Huanggang urban area would be closed at midnight on January 31 with physical barriers and checkpoints.

No vehicles can use the roads other than those designed to prevent and control outbreaks, for medical rescue, for basic needs and for emergency rescue, the announcement said.

Taxis are only allowed for expectant mothers, patients with serious illness, etc. Only a certain number of taxis are assigned to each neighborhood.

Hubei governor Wang said at a press conference on January 29 that the number of confirmed cases in Huanggang and three other nearby cities – Xiaogang, Jingmen, and Xianning – is growing rapidly. He said he feared Huanggang could become another Wuhan.

According to official statistics from January 2019, Huanggang has 6.34 million inhabitants.

Fake data

The Chinese authorities have only started updating the death toll from the outbreak on January 22. However, experts from the UK and Hong Kong have estimated that the actual number of infections could reach 250,000 people in Wuhan by February 4 alone.

In the past few days, some Chinese officials have given indirect indications of the true extent of the outbreak.

Liu Yingzi, director of the Hubei Health Commission, said on January 29 that more than 170,000 medical personnel on the front line were employed to treat coronavirus patients.

In the meantime, doctors from Hubei hospitals have told state media that they lack the human resources to treat patients. Some of them worked more than 24 hours in a row.

On January 22, Jiangsu state television reported that a Wuhan doctor was infected with the coronavirus after 11 days of treatment. He was under self-quarantine and told his family members that he worked 26 hours continuously because there were too many patients in the hospital.

At a press conference on January 30th, Zhang Wenhong, head of the outbreak team in Shanghai, said: “Due to the current situation, this corona virus will continue to spread. I am responsible for my words here and I can tell you that the overseas experts’ assessment is correct, ”he said, without naming the experts he referred to.

Official numbers report fewer than five thousand infections in Hubei.

On January 29, Zeng Guang, chief scientist for epidemiology at the Chinese CDC, openly admitted in an interview with the global tabloid Global Times why Chinese officials cannot tell the truth to people.

“They (the officials) need to think about the political perspective and social stability (to maintain their positions),” said Zeng.

