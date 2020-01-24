advertisement

SHANGHAI / BEIJING – A new corona virus from the city of Wuhan has put China’s poorly regulated wildlife trade in the spotlight – driven by the constant demand for exotic delicacies and ingredients for traditional medicine.

China’s markets, where wild and often poached animals are packed, have been described as a breeding ground for diseases and as an incubator for a variety of viruses that are expected to develop and break the species barrier for humans.

More than 500 people have been infected with the new flu-like virus, which the authorities claim to have resulted from illegally traded wildlife at a fish market in the central Chinese city. The death toll will increase to 17.

“The origin of the new corona virus lies in the illegal marketing of wild animals at a fish market in Wuhan,” said Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, at a press conference.

Initial studies have shown that the Wuhan virus was transmitted from snakes to humans in the most recent phase of development. The Chinese government’s medical advisor, Zhong Nanshan, has also identified badgers and rats as possible sources.

Conservationists and health experts have long criticized wildlife trade for its impact on biodiversity and the potential to spread disease to markets.

“The part of animal welfare is obvious, but much more hidden is hiding and mixing all of these species in a very small area, with secretions and urine mixed together,” said Christian Walzer, managing director of the New York-based Wildlife Conservation Society.

China’s wet markets have been blamed for outbreaks of other infectious diseases in China and Southeast Asia, including the virus responsible for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 800 people worldwide in 2003.

“The other thing to consider is that these animals are heavily loaded in these cages, so their immune systems fail very quickly,” said Walzer.

“It is a perfect system. You couldn’t do better if you tried, ”Walzer said of the market’s tendency to generate viruses.

A masked police officer stands in front of the closed fish market in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China on January 10, 2020. (Reuters)

market forces

Photos taken at the Wuhan market before it closed at the end of last year show cages with snakes, porcupines and foxes. According to media, around 50 species of wild animals were sold on the market, including endangered pangolins.

According to a China Business Journal report, a state-owned newspaper interviewing the sister of a seller infected with the virus, snakes, ducks and wild rabbits was very popular in the market.

Since the outbreak began, authorities in Wuhan and elsewhere have closed markets, zoos, and forest parks, stopped trading live poultry, and traded and transported wildlife, although residents in some areas said the measures were largely symbolic.

The southeastern province of Guangdong, where a large number of animals are sold, has long been the main source of new diseases.

Scientists believe SARS was caused by a transmission between different species in the province – the culprit was originally masked palm zibetus, which is considered a delicacy.

Authorities slaughtered thousands of animals, although it was later believed that bats were the source of SARS.

After SARS, China tried to improve regulation of the animal trade. At the same time, authorities have tried to stem the poaching of exotic species and there is a long list of officially protected wild animals.

However, efforts to protect animals are often lost against generations of traditions.

Environmentalists have long been pushing for new laws to limit the use of wild animals in Chinese medicine and to develop synthetic alternatives.

But many animal products are still readily available.

Snakes, peacocks and even crocodiles are sold through Taobao, a Chinese e-commerce website operated by Alibaba.

Reuters contacted an Inner Mongolia resident named Gong Jian, who sells snake, camel, crocodile, and deer meat through WeChat.

Given the booming business, he said he wanted to expand his online marketing.

“Customers really like the crocodile – they braise it,” he said.

By David Stanway and Sophie Yu

,

