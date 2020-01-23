advertisement

Chinese officials have quarantined three cities with more than 18 million people to curb the outbreak of the 2019 new coronavirus, which had spread to at least six other countries by January 23.

Officials detained Wuhan, a city of around 11 million people in southeast China, on Thursday. Officials from nearby Huanggang, with a population of 7.5 million, and from Ezhou, with approximately one million inhabitants, announced quarantines a few hours later.

Public transport was closed and the airports closed. The residents were instructed not to leave unless they had special circumstances.

The Huanggang City Epidemic Response Command Center said in a statement, “All public transportation in Huanggang City will be closed. All theaters, internet bars, entertainment venues and resorts are closed. “

Chinese paramilitary officers with masks guard an entrance to the closed Hankou train station after the city was blocked after a new corona virus broke out in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, on January 23, 2020. (China Daily via Reuters)

Anyone leaving or entering the city must go to a checkpoint where they are checked for signs of the corona virus.

In Wuhan, the city government said people shouldn’t go “unless there is a special reason.”

“Airports and train stations that can be used to leave the city are temporarily closed. The closings will continue until further notice, ”the government said.

The Coronavirus Prevention Center in Ezhou City said the Ezhou Railway Station was closed to prevent and control the new type of coronavirus pneumonia, effectively prevent the virus from spreading, and help spread the epidemic limit ensure the safety and health of people. “

No timetable for the reopening of the station was given.

People walk past a billboard announcing the closure of Hankou Station in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province on January 23, 2020. (Chinatopix via AP)

Other cities are also on alert. In the Chinese capital Beijing all important events to celebrate the Chinese New Year have been canceled.

Almost 600 people around the world are infected, most of them from Wuhan. Cases have emerged this week in the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Vietnam. 17 people have died, all in China.

An expert, Jonathan Ball, professor of virology at the University of Nottingham in the UK, said the unprecedented locks are scientifically justified.

“Until there is a better understanding of the situation, I don’t think it’s unreasonable,” he told the Associated Press. “Anything that limits people’s trips during an outbreak would obviously work.”

But the locks shouldn’t last too long, he said, adding, “You don’t want to antagonize communities, so you need to make sure you communicate effectively about why this is being done, otherwise you will lose people’s goodwill.”

Allen Zhong contributed to this report.

