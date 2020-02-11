advertisement

ANSWER – China’s coronavirus spread has tested the limits of free speech on the country’s heavily censored online social media, with a brief liberalization window that opened in January then slammed shut by authorities.

While censorship in China has intensified under President Xi Jinping, transparency issues surrounding the current outbreak are particularly sensitive as Beijing’s coverage of the extent of the 2003 SARS epidemic fueled suspicion and mistrust, and led to official calls for openness this time around.

The period from January 19 to February 1, when public concern about the coronavirus erupted as China was preparing for the Lunar New Year’s celebration, without any extraordinary relief. Internet outbursts related to the blast flourished, with citizens largely untranslated in criticizing local authorities – but not central government leaders – over their handling of the crisis.

That liberalization is over, with censorship closed last week by WeChat groups and clearing posts on social media, according to Chinese reporters. Authorities have also rebuked tech firms for backing the word online.

“Xi Jinping has made it clear that he expects efforts to strengthen ‘public opinion guidance’ to increase,” said Fergus Ryan, an analyst at the Australian Institute of Strategic Policies (ASPI) who studies Chinese social media.

“We have already seen about 300 other journalists sent to Wuhan and the surrounding areas to report on the explosion. It is highly likely that their brief is to paint a narrower image of government aid efforts than to engage in any dizziness or critical reporting. “

The online space regulator, China Cyberspace Administration (CAC), did not respond to phone calls or requests for comment by fax.

China’s censorship machine was tested last week when Li Wenliang, a Chinese doctor who was reprimanded for issuing an early warning of coronavirus, died of the disease, causing widespread anger as well as mourning.

Online media were allowed to report on Li’s death but not the anger he had generated, and early discussions on social media calling on the Wuhan government to apologize to him later disappeared.

A notice sent to editors working for an online Chinese news store and seen by Reuters urged them not to “comment or speculate” on Li’s death, “Don’t make a hashtag and let the topic gradually get off the list. hot search, and be protected from harmful information. “

Sarah Cook, director of China’s media newsletter at Freedom House, said she had seen in previous crises short opening windows, such as the 2011 deadly high-speed train crash and the devastating 2008 Sichuan earthquake, when local journalists and social media users felt embedded.

“At the same time, initially, officials may be a bit flat-footed and distracted dealing with an unexpected crisis, so things slide through the cracks. Even censors within some social media companies may be sympathetic to some of the content and allow it, ”she said.

“GOOD ONLINE ATMOSPHERE”

The brief window of media freedom came after officials in Wuhan, where the blast began, admitted it was far worse than expected and had been heavily criticized for their move in January to reprimand eight people for “spreading rumors” of the virus. – one of whom was Li.

Last week, however, the CAC announced that it had penalized several websites, mobile apps and social media accounts for publishing illegal content in the blast, saying it wanted to promote a “good online atmosphere” amid the country’s efforts. to contain the epidemic.

A statement released by the CAC last week that was seen by Reuters urged audio and video platforms to step up control over “harmful information and rumors” about the Wuhan virus.

He also urged them to adhere to official media such as Xinhua and People’s Daily, “not to push any negative stories and to carry out informal living on the virus”.

Some investigative articles published by local media from Wuhan have also been deleted.

Chen Qiushi, a citizen journalist who was posting a Wuhan twitter on Twitter – which is trapped in China – including images of corpses in city hospitals, has been forcibly dumped since Friday, according to a family and friend who manages his account in his absence

Many Chinese Internet users have turned to black humor or shared images, songs and other art forms on private WeChat groups to express their concern. A widely shared phrase shocked how many web pages and content were now showing “server not found” or “404.”

“404 + 404 + 404 + 404 + 404 = 2020,” the joint post reads. (Reporting by Beijing Munich Newsroom Editing by Tony Munroe and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

