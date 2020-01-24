advertisement

PART – National Lunar New Year’s traditional Lunar Extravaganza on Friday paid tribute to the people of Wuhan and medical staff fighting the coronavirus crisis, prompting them to win the battle to defeat the outbreak.

Traditionally, hundreds of millions of people gather around their televisions to watch the CCTV Spring Festival Gala, a more than four-hour showcase of skits, music and dance that has been a staple of television since its first broadcast in 1983.

This year an additional segment was added at the last minute to what is usually a carefully planned show, distributed at the beginning of the broadcast.

The hosts offered their best wishes to the frontline medical staff and the Wuhan people.

“We will definitely be victorious!” Announced hosts in unison.

After a montage showing doctors and nurses in their hospitals wanting protective and caring tools in the care of their patients, the armies read further calls.

Bai Yansong, one of the most popular anchors on state television, told the gala that the virus segment was prepared shortly before the actual show.

“Remember that we love you, not just today, but every day in the future,” Bai said as the camera cut through an audience member with tears streaming down his face.

Bai’s colleague Kang Hui, who often reads the main evening news, said the entire nation was involved in the fight against viruses.

“There is no difficulty that we cannot overcome,” Kang said, pushing music against a backdrop of more medical worker scenes in bodyguard suits.

Lunar New Year, which officially kicks off on Saturday, is the only holiday of the year for many Chinese. But this year’s celebrations of Rat Year have been overshadowed by the outbreak of the virus, which has killed at least 26 people, almost all in Wuhan. (Reporting by Beijing editorial staff; written by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

