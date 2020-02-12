advertisement

China reported the lowest number of new coronavirus cases in almost two weeks on Wednesday, according to a forecast by its leading medical advisor that the outbreak will end by April – however, a global expert warned that the outbreak would not begin elsewhere.

In the 2,015 newly confirmed cases, China’s total number was 44,653. This was the lowest daily increase since January 30 and came a day after epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan predicted that the Chinese epidemic would peak this month before it subsided.

His comments have somewhat calmed public fears and the markets where global stocks soared in record hopes of ending the disruption to the world’s second largest economy.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) compared the epidemic’s threat to terrorism, and an expert said that while this is a high point in China, it is not beyond.

“It has spread to other locations where the outbreak begins,” said Dale Fisher, head of the WHO-coordinated Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, in an interview in Singapore.

“In Singapore we are at the beginning of the outbreak.”

Singapore has 47 cases. His largest bank, DBS, evacuated 300 employees on Wednesday after a case at headquarters.

Hundreds of infections have been reported in dozens of other countries and areas, but only two people have died outside of mainland China: one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

China’s latest figures also showed that the number of deaths on the mainland increased by 97 to 1,113 by the end of Tuesday.

However, social media raised doubts about the reliability of the data after the government changed the classification guidelines last week.

Quarantine cruises

The largest number of cases outside of China occur on the cruise ship Diamond Princess, which was quarantined in front of the Japanese port of Yokohama. Around 3,700 people are on board. On Wednesday, Japanese officials said 39 more people tested positive for the virus, which is a total of 175.

One of the new cases was a quarantine officer.

Media representatives work in front of the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan. Photo: Toru Hanai / Bloomberg

It was a happy ending in sight for another cruise ship, the MS Westerdam, which Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Guam and the Philippines had refused to dock with the virus for fear of one of their 1,455 passengers and one of the 802 crew members.

Cambodia finally agreed to let it land, the Holland America Line said. The passengers spent the time playing chess and puzzles.

“The staff tried to boost the mood, but you can only play so many quiz games,” said American passenger Angela Jones in a video to Reuters. “I asked others who say they take a lot of naps.”

China’s state-run Xinhua news agency called the epidemic a “fight without gunpowder smoke” and reprimanded some officials for “dropping the ball” in the worst places.

However, there was no shortage of zeal in Chongqing City, where prosecutors charged a man who put on firecrackers, doused himself with gasoline, and held up a lighter to defy a ban on public gatherings.

He had planned a birthday banquet, said Xinhua.

COVID-19

The outbreak was called COVID-19 – CO for Corona, VI for Virus, D for Disease and 19 for the year. It is believed that this is a market where illegal wildlife was traded in the capital of Hubei Province, Wuhan, in December.

The city with its 11 million inhabitants is still practically closed as part of China’s unprecedented measures to seal infected regions and limit transmission routes.

Actions by the United States and others to curb visitors from China have offended Beijing, suggesting that it is an unscientific, fear-based overreaction. There has been a surge of anti-Chinese feelings, some of them in ugly social media posts.

A Xinhua comment criticized some Western media for “racist reporting” about the Coronarivus.

“These sensational and unfounded accusations by some Western media have ignored the tireless efforts and great sacrifice China and its people have made,” it said.

“Just as the 2009 H1N1 influenza outbreak should not be called an” American virus “in the United States, the NCP (Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia) is neither a” China virus “nor a” Wuhan- Virus “.”

With the dismissal of workers and supply chains by the automotive industry on smartphones, China’s economy is suffering a major blow. – Reuters

