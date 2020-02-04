advertisement

Leaders from developing countries in Asia have dismissed growing concerns about the corona virus, even though health professionals have identified them as the most vulnerable.

Heads of state or government of smaller countries, including Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar, have decided to maintain the open borders with China, downplaying or dismissing concerns about the virus’s increasing global reach.

A growing number of countries, including Australia, the United States, Russia, Japan, Pakistan, and South Korea, have denied entry to foreigners who have recently visited Hubei and, in some cases, the entire mainland.

The World Health Organization advises against travel restrictions because they can “do more harm than good”, waste resources and cause social chaos.

However, the organization warns that a delayed response from the less populous countries may exacerbate the spread of the disease, as they are less prepared for such an outbreak than First World countries.

“Our main concern is that the virus can spread to countries with weaker health systems that are poorly prepared for it,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General. “The decision is not a vote of no confidence in China.”

China has criticized the wave of travel restrictions and accused foreign governments of ignoring the official advice.

Coronavirus deaths in China have increased to 426, exceeding deaths due to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

The virus, which has infected over 20,000 people in China, has spread to more than 20 countries to date, and several other nations have introduced strict travel rules with China.

Malcolm Davis, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, told news.com.au that it was a “foolish” move for developing countries to downplay the risk of the virus.

“You don’t want to encourage panic at the same time. To prevent this, you have to shut down the device quickly and take steps to prevent the transmission.

“This pandemic goes beyond Chinese investments. This is about people’s survival, and they shouldn’t downplay the seriousness of this situation and not develop appropriate measures. “

He also stressed that caution should be exercised, as experts said people could transmit the virus before they showed any symptoms.

These are the developing countries in Asia that have downplayed concerns:

MYANMAR

In Myanmar, Buddhist monks report that seven ground peppercorns on your tongue will ward off the virus. The New York Times reported.

In a hospital in Yangon, the largest city in the country, the locals were shown a screen presentation that said, “Don’t be afraid of the corona virus. It won’t be long because “made in China”. “

Myanmar reported its first suspected case of the virus on Friday, but health officials say the country is unable to test it.

INDONESIA

At the weekend, Indonesia announced that it would temporarily ban mainland China visitors who had been there for 14 days.

Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto urged citizens to relax and advised them to avoid the disease by not working overtime.

“Preventing it is very easy as long as your immunity is good,” he said. “Don’t get angry. Enjoy and eat enough.”

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Indonesia, although direct flights from Wuhan have brought tourists to Bali in the past few days.

CAMBODIA

Perhaps the most worrying was the response from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who told a conference that he would kick anyone wearing an operating mask because it creates an unjustified climate of fear.

“The prime minister is not wearing a mask, so why?” He said. “Is there a Cambodian or foreigner in Cambodia who died of the disease? The real disease that is currently occurring in Cambodia is the disease of fear. It is not the corona virus that occurs in the Chinese city of Wuhan. “

Cambodia has a confirmed case of the deadly virus – a Chinese citizen who flew to Sihanoukville. About 3,000 travelers flew from Wuhan to Cambodia, where the epidemic broke out for the first time.

Mr. Sen has chosen not to ban flights from China, and he will not organize evacuation efforts for Cambodians from Wuhan.

THAILAND

The Thai capital Bangkok has one of the highest virus rates outside of mainland China with 19 confirmed cases.

However, the borders of Thailand remain open and dozens of flights continue to land at Thai airports from cities across China.

Despite criticism of the Thai head of state Prayut Chan-o-cha, the prime minister only took note of Thailand’s “special friendship bond” with China and offered “moral support and courageous encouragement”.

PHILIPPINES

The Philippines has issued a temporary ban on all non-nationals arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

It was the first country to report coronavirus death outside of China hours after the travel announcement was made.

Earlier this week, President Rodrigo Duterte, who has had a warmer relationship with Beijing in recent years, gave no reason to keep visitors from mainland China.

Chinese Consul General Jia Li said the ban was unnecessary. “At the moment we cannot understand why it is necessary to ban Chinese citizens. I would like the mayors to review the proposals carefully and speak to the DOH before deciding whether they are really needed, ”said the diplomat at a Cebu press conference.

