News analysis

China’s military advantage in establishing the “most active” missile program in the world is jeopardized by joint progress by the United States and Israel in the Iron Dome missile interception system.

The Israeli Department of Defense announced on January 12 that after a decade of joint funding, development, and production with the United States, the latest Iron Dome missile defense test rate is 100 percent.

Rand Corporation’s think tank shocked military analysts in 2017 when its annual U.S.-China Military Scorecard rated China as an “advantage” over America in air strikes against Taiwan and the U.S. fleet. The incoming Trump administration responded by stepping up cooperation with Israel to fund “layered” missile defense systems.

National Interest reported in early December 2019 that several of its sources claimed that “China’s fist-headed Xi Jinping” is losing patience “and could order Taiwan’s invasion in the early 2020s. The world’s most dangerous flashpoint could be an overwhelming amphibious flash, perhaps before the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in July 2021. “

The Chinese regime has prepared for such an important trick by focusing its military spending on ballistic missiles, cyber war skills and space weapons. National Interest warned that Taiwan and the United States would only need four weeks to be warned of a Chinese invasion, given “China’s dark strategic delusional capabilities.”

Given the distance of 160 kilometers from China to Taiwan and an attack scenario that would blind US early warning systems from anti-satellite weapons, massive missile attacks on the U.S. Navy in Japanese ports, and DF-26 missiles, which were shared with Chinese naval vessels , and could be used to hold American aircraft carriers at bay, there were only four minutes left to respond to China’s first strike.

China held its largest military parade with mobile DF-31AG and DF-26 missiles with conventional and nuclear equipment on October 1. However, 6 previously unseen area dominance missile systems were also presented, including 3 new cruise missiles (YJ-12B, YJ-18 and CJ-100), 2 ballistic missiles (JL-2 and DF-41) and one supersonic missile (DF-17 ).

In 2008, the United States and Israel began joint funding, development, and production of the arrow-3 hypersonic missile with a target of 99 percent interception. After 2013, the program turned into an “iron dome”, which has a record effectiveness of over 90 percent when shooting over 2,400 projectiles.

The U.S. defense budget of $ 190 billion for 2020 went from concentrating on combating terrorists to confronting China and Russia as “high-tech strategic rivals”.

Israel has already deployed 10 Iron Dome batteries to protect its citizens and infrastructure. Each battery contains 3 to 4 stationary launchers, which can fire 20 Tamir missiles at incoming threats from a range of up to 100 km. The interceptors are equipped with electro-optical sensors, steering ribs and warheads with proximity protection. The Tamir’s missile components are sourced from Raytheon’s US supply chain.

In the United States, many battalions are already being intercepted by Patriot missiles to intercept large cruise missiles. However, the unit cost for Patriots is $ 2-3 million each, because the system is optimized for very ballistic missiles that are used at higher altitudes.

The U.S. defense budget for 2020 plans to buy a variant of the SkyHunter-made Iron Dome manufactured by Raytheon that includes a slightly longer missile interceptor. The cost for the new interceptor per launch is only about $ 80,000 and is intended for integration into Army Sentinel and Marines’ existing G / ATOR field radar systems.

In order to extend missile defense to shorter distances, the United States and Israel are working together on new generations of high-energy laser guns based on air, land and sea. The estimated cost would only be about $ 3.50 per interception. Laser cannons could theoretically offer unlimited defense shots, but the laser doesn’t work as well in bad weather and for targets over the horizon.

