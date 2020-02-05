advertisement

The Chinese regime’s state media calls it “super-fast” hospital. In order to cope with the overwhelming number of coronavirus patients in Wuhan, China built the Fire God Mountain (Huo Shan Shan) hospital within ten days, which was already in operation on Monday, February 3rd.

However, the fact that the Chinese military is now responsible for operating the hospital has raised concerns about even less transparency regarding the outbreak.

Hundreds have died, according to Chinese authorities, and tens of thousands are infected with the novel 2019 coronavirus, which causes pneumonia symptoms.

However, experts suspect that the actual number is much higher. Online videos of crowded hospitals and SOS letters from patients who are not treated continue to question China’s official numbers.

US-based China affairs commentator Jingyuan Tang said the new military-controlled hospital made it hard to get even such anecdotal evidence.

“All medical personnel will come from the military,” Tang said. “In this case, all data and information in the hospital could become a military secret. The outsiders will not know. The internal staff will not disclose it. Because whoever did this could be accused of providing military information and could be sent to military courts. “

“It’s like a black hole. Outsiders don’t know how many patients have entered – they don’t know how many people have disappeared,” he said.

The human rights records of military-run hospitals in China are not reassuring. Several former doctors have reported the presence of illegal organ transplantation and trafficking in China’s military hospitals. A doctor said the phenomena were “common”.

Tang said, “If the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is capable of organ harvesting like an industry, it will be in a non-transparent environment like the new Wuhan hospital to control the outbreak at all costs.” the CCP now swears what would they do to the patient? ” From the moral perspective of the Chinese military, it’s really hard to say. “

After the release of photos and videos of the new hospitals, Chinese Internet users wonder why it looks more like a prison than a hospital – why are the windows sealed with bars?

Workers building Huoshenshan Hospital in response to the Coronavirus outbreak and with a capacity of 1000 beds on February 2, 2020 in Wuhan, China. (Getty Images) Workers to build Huoshenshan Hospital in response to the Coronavirus outbreak and capacity for 1,000 beds in Wuhan, China on February 2, 2020. (Getty Images)

“Usually only psychiatric clinics have bars on the window,” Sean Lin, a former microbiologist in the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research’s viral disease department, told NTD, “Not a normal hospital.” Bars are also not required for quarantine purposes. “

No other hospitals in Wuhan that have been designated as quarantine centers by officials have such windows.

Wuhan’s Xiaotangshan

The newly built hospital is modeled on a similar hospital – Xiaotangshan was built in Beijing in 2003 during the outbreak of SARS, another type of coronavirus. This plant was built in seven days.

In 2003, most patients in Xiaotangshan were very contagious and more dangerous than in other hospitals. Some western media called it “a SARS virus center in China” that can “explode” at any time.

However, the Chinese authorities said in 2003 that the recovery rate in Xiaotangshan was 99 percent and that none of the 1,382 healthcare workers were infected, while 20 percent of the total infected staff outside the hospital are medical personnel.

There was no cure for SARS at that time and there is no cure for SARS either.

The Chinese army also operates the Xiaotangshan Hospital.

Tang said rather how wonderful Xiaotangshan Hospital is, the incredibly high recovery rate could contribute more to how tight the control of military-run hospitals is.

In a paper by Yanling Zhang, then president of Xiaotangshan Hospital, he described the fear some patients felt when they were transferred.

Zhang said some patients would not release the buttons on the car that took them to the hospital.

A patient over 40 leaned against the wall and cried when she got out of the car and said, “Is this a hospital? Will this be standard treatment? Can you cure my disease Why are you taking me to such a bleak place? Is it a death concentration camp? Are you taking me as a test sample like Unit 731 did? “

Backup print

According to Tang, China is also under pressure to try to prevent the international community from taking further measures to fight the disease. “Like the evacuation of foreign nationals in China or the further cessation of trade, which can all have a huge impact on the Chinese economy.”

Further economic pressure could jeopardize the legitimacy of the communist party.

Chinese stocks fell 8% on Monday as fears of coronavirus spread marked the worst day in years. The Chinese regime also accused the United States of refusing entry to foreigners from China for overreacting.

“Under the totalitarian system of communist China, the authorities didn’t seem to care as much as many Chinese would die,” said Tang, “… the Fire God Mountain Hospital could become a black hole in which all real numbers are sucked are in. “

From NTD

