Long before Lu Xun, the author and poet, became the father of modern Chinese literature, he wanted to become a doctor. In 1904, he entered medical school in Japan. “A glorious future was unfolding in my mind,” he recalls, “in which I would return to my country after graduating and start caring for the sick.”

But Lu Xun ended up believing that medicine alone could only conceive of a limited form of progress. To change the fate of his country, he wrote, his people must “change their minds”. He dropped out of medical school and returned to China, and over the next decades turned to essays, poetry, and the news to rage against the perils that China faced in the early 20th century. century – fear, poverty, conformity and nationalism among them. In 1923, Lu presented perhaps his most enduring metaphor, for the dilemma that injustice imposes on those who must choose between complacency and fury. He wrote:

Imagine an iron house without windows, absolutely indestructible, with

many people fall asleep inside and will soon die from suffocation. But

you know, because they will die in their sleep, they will not feel the

death pain. Now if you cry out loud to wake up some of the lighter ones

sleepers making these unhappy sufferers some irrevocable agony

dead, do you think you’re giving them a good ride?

The silence, Lu concludes, was tempting but inexcusable; awakening even a few could also save others. And so he wrote, “to encourage these fighters who gallop in solitude”, as he says, in the introduction to “Outcry”, his first collection of stories.

A century after Lu Xun imagined the suffocations of the iron house, China is besieged by a modern crisis of body and mind, an epidemic that has threatened its people and highlighted the dangers of suffocating politics. On Wednesday, the coronavirus had sickened more than forty thousand people and killed more than a thousand. The disease has spread to at least twenty-four countries, raising fears of global scourge and economic chain reaction as the Chinese economic giant is silent. In the first week of February, home sales in China fell 90% from February; car dealers predicted that sales for the month would drop nearly eighty percent from last year. Half of the 4,000 Chinese Starbucks have been closed.

At the epicenter, Wuhan, a city of eleven million quarantined residents, the disease was faced with courage and stoicism. At least five hundred doctors and nurses fell ill, and patients and hospital staff faced a shortage of beds, oxygen cylinders and other supplies. In a night video of a residential neighborhood, where people have been confined for weeks, residents of modern apartment towers shout at each other through open windows: “Wuhan, stay strong!”

The government has struggled to shape the perception of the epidemic, even after the death of Li Wenliang, a heroic ophthalmologist who was one of the first to sound the alarm on the coronavirus. Police accused him of spreading rumors, warning, “If you continue to be stubborn, do not repent, and continue illegal activities, you will be brought to justice.” But Li was not inclined. He said to Caixin, a Beijing-based investigative magazine, “I think a healthy society should not only have one type of voice.” When Li contracted the virus and then died on February 7, state censors panicked; in a dark masquerade, they blocked the news of his death for hours. In the days that followed, they attempted to stifle public sorrow and indignation by allowing online commentators to praise his heroism, but by canceling comments that linked his ordeal to China’s tightening of speech constraints.

Even by the standards of the Chinese propaganda system, the effort to control the world’s understanding of the virus throws a harsh light on the political culture that President Xi Jinping has fostered. Since Xi removed the mandate limits in 2018, much of the bureaucracy has slipped into a posture of resigned obedience, avoiding responsibility and raising political symbolism. As the virus spread, the government generated admiration around the world by announcing the construction of two hospitals in a few days, but Caixin found that this function was lagging behind advertising; Leishenshan Hospital had been presented as an establishment capable of treating fifteen hundred patients, but, when it opened on February 8, it had only thirty beds. It will almost certainly add more – the city is hopelessly overwhelmed – but this kind of hiatus between hype and reality has strained Chinese public confidence in official statements about the crisis.

Last week, in the spirit of Lu Xun’s warnings against silence, the epidemic inspired a manifesto by Xu Zhangrun, a law professor at Tsinghua University, who has become Xi Jinping’s most eminent intellectual critic. Since Xi suspended his tenure, the professor, who is a Chinese constitutional law scholar, has circulated a series of burning criticisms of the one-man regime and the campaign to eliminate challenges to the Communist Party. On February 4, he published online “Viral Alarm”, an essay which criticizes Xi and the Party for having initially suppressed the discovery of the virus and punished the truthful, an official campaign of silence which “served to embolden the deception at all levels of government. ” He wrote: “Whatever the complex, nuanced and sophisticated analysis, the reality is austere. One can hardly expect a regime manifestly incapable of properly treating its own people to treat the rest of the world well. How can a nation that stubbornly refuses to become a modern political civilization really hope to be part of a meaningful community? “

The essay builds on a theme of social criticism that has traversed modern China, from Lu Xun to the writings of Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo, who died in 2017 while serving eleven years in prison for subversion. Geremie R. Barmé, an independent historian in New Zealand, who translated Xu’s essays, told me, “Writers like Lu Xun and Xu Zhangrun, and like Xiaobo and so many others, warn several times against the authoritarian practice summarized by the term 鉗口, qian kou, an ancient expression which means “to close the mouth”. Although their opinions and political aspirations differ, they have a common contempt and warn against the millennial autocratic tradition.

In his essay on the virus, Xu called on the government to respect article 35 of the Chinese constitution, which guarantees “freedom of expression, the press, assembly, association, procession and demonstration”. But Xu has no illusions that any changes are coming soon. He has already paid a heavy price for his writings: last March, Tsinghua University demoted him and banned him from teaching and publishing. However, he continues to write and his work has been widely circulated among Chinese intellectuals and abroad. Because his latest essay attacks Chinese leaders at a vulnerable time, he expected that it could incur more severe punishment – that, as he wrote, “it might even be the last piece I write . ” However, he ended with a call to his compatriots “who have no way to flee this land”. He wrote: “I call them: rage against this injustice; let your life burn with a flame of decency; break the stultifying darkness and welcome dawn. “

A century ago, Lu Xun believed that for China to become truly modern, to regain its place among the great powers of the world, it had to recognize that its people had, as the late Dr. Li said, more than one ” sort of voice. ” Lu wanted the writers to avoid the old literary forms and to adopt a vernacular Chinese which would widen the field of the readers and the writers. In a speech in Hong Kong in 1927, he said, “Young people must first transform China into a China with a voice. They must speak boldly, move forward courageously, forget all considerations of personal advantage, dismiss the elders and express their genuine feelings. He died in 1936. But the struggle he described, to overcome what he called “speechless China,” is still raging.

.