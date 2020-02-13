PART – China’s Communist Party has replaced party heads in Hubei’s coronavirus-hit province and its capital, Wuhan, state media said Thursday, reporting high-profile officials to lose their posts following the epidemic.

Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong has been named the new secretary of China’s Communist Party’s Hubei Provincial Committee, replacing Jiang Chaoliang, the official Xinhua news agency said without explaining why Jiang was removed.

Ying worked closely with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the latter’s time as party chief and governor of Zhejiang province.

Party chief Wuhan Ma Guoqiang has also left, Xinhua reported separately. He has been replaced by Wang Zhonglin, head of the Jinan city party in eastern Shandong province.

Officials in Hubei have been heavily criticized for their treatment of the epidemic in a province of nearly 60 million people. The outbreak began in Wuhan late last year, and has spread throughout China, killing more than 1,000 and infecting tens of thousands across the country.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Yawen Chen, Min Zhang, and Huizhong Wu; written by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill & Simon Cameron-Moore)